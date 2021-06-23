Samsung 28-Cu. Ft. 4-Door French Door Refrigerator for $1,999

It's $100 below our mention from a day ago and a savings of $1,000 off list. Buy Now at Samsung
- Available in Stainless Steel/Full Depth at this price. (Counter Depth is available for $100 more.)
- FlexZone drawer with adjustable divider and four different temperature settings
- WiFi and Bixby enabled
- slide-in and flip-up shelving
- Energy Star certified
- Model: RF28R7201SR/AA
Apply coupon code "PR50OFF" for a savings of $240. Buy Now at aspenoras.com
- Available in White or Black.
- USB port
- drain plug
- LED touch control
- aluminum exterior case
- 6" wide refrigerator compartment and the rest is deep freeze area
- Model: CF-BPR35
Design your own refrigerator space with flexible designs and customizable colors. Plus, save an extra 20% when you buy 2 or more models. Shop Now at Samsung
Get this price via coupon code "dealnews47"; it's a savings of $47 off list. Buy Now at bougerv.com
- eco energy-saving mode
- shock-proof design
Save on four models in various sizes from 65" to 98". Shop Now at Samsung
- Pictured is the Samsung Q900 QN55Q900RBFXZA 55" 8K HDR QLED UHD Smart TV for $1,799.99 ($1,700 off list).
Save on nine refurbished Samsung phones. Shop Now at Samsung
- These phones come with a 1-year Samsung warranty.
- Prices start from $175 when you trade in a qualifying item.
Save up to 35% off washers and dryers, up to $1,300 on 4K QLED TVs, and up to 70% off phone combos, among other offers. Shop Now at Samsung
You'd usually pay $36 for 3-months of YouTube premium, and $33 for a Billboard Pro 3-month subscription, so that's a savings of $69 altogether. Shop Now at Samsung
- Scroll down to see the "Redeem Now" button.
- This offer is available for any galaxy S21 5G Smartphone or another Galaxy Smartphone.
- Billboard Pro:
- offers VIP access to the Songs of Summer virtual concert and more
- enables you to attend Billboard conferences and get access to events like Power 100 Party
- offers exposure to thousands of industry insiders and tools designed to help emerging artists grow
- YouTube Premium:
- allows you to watch videos and enjoy music without restrictions
- ad-free, background play, and offline play
Coupon code "DNEWS451621" cuts it to $2 under the best price we could find for a used one. Buy Now at UntilGone
- A 30-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
- This is a case only and does not include the earbuds.
That's $472 off list. Buy Now at eBay
- In Midnight Black.
- Sold by Royalty Electronics via eBay.
- Exynos 9810 Octa 8-Core (2.7GHz quad + 1.8GHz quad) processor
- 6.4" QHD 2960x1440 super AMOLED touchscreen w/ Gorilla Glass 5
- 6GB RAM & 128GB storage
- Dual 12-megapixel rear cameras & 8-megapixel front camera
- WiFi 5 & Bluetooth 5.0
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Model: SM-N960U
That's $81 under the best price we could find for a retail-boxed unit. Buy Now at eBay
- A 1-year warranty applies.
- Sold by Quick Ship Electronics via eBay.
- 1.15GHz dual-core CPU
- 360x360 AMOLED touchscreen
- 0.75GB RAM, 4GB storage
- Bluetooth 5.0
- 40mm
- Model: SM-R820NZKCXAR
That's the best deal we've seen for a refurb – a $5 drop since last month and the lowest price for a refurb now by $16. Buy Now at eBay
- In several colors (Midnight Black pictured).
- Sold by BidAllies via eBay.
- No warranty info is available.
- Qualcomm SDM845 Snapdragon 845
- 5.8" AMOLED Always-On display
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Model: SM-G960U
Sign In or Register