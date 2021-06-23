Samsung 28-Cu. Ft. 4-Door French Door Refrigerator for $1,999
New
Samsung · 1 hr ago
Samsung 28-Cu. Ft. 4-Door French Door Refrigerator
$1,999 $2,999
free shipping

It's $100 below our mention from a day ago and a savings of $1,000 off list. Buy Now at Samsung

Tips
  • Available in Stainless Steel/Full Depth at this price. (Counter Depth is available for $100 more.)
Features
  • FlexZone drawer with adjustable divider and four different temperature settings
  • WiFi and Bixby enabled
  • slide-in and flip-up shelving
  • Energy Star certified
  • Model: RF28R7201SR/AA
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Refrigerators & Freezers Samsung Samsung
4th of July Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Samsung 33% -- $1999 Buy Now