Samsung S32D850T 32" 1440p LED Monitor
$300 $400
$5 shipping

Apply coupon code "EMCDNFE38" for a savings of $100. That's the best price we could find by $86. Buy Now at Newegg

Features
  • native resolution of 2560x1440
  • 4-port USB 3.0 hub
  • DisplayPort, HDMI, and DVI inputs
  • Model: LS32D85KTSR/ZA
  • Code "EMCDNFE38"
  • Expires 7/25/2020
