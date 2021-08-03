Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G 256GB Android Smartphone for $670
Refurb Unlocked Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G 256GB Android Smartphone
$670 $1,200
free shipping

That's $530 less than Samsung charges for a new one. Buy Now at eBay

  • Available in Mystic Bronze.
  • Sold by YY Wirelesss via eBay.
  • No warranty information is provided, but the seller offers a 30-day return policy for a full refund/exchange.
  • 6.7" Super AMOLED touch display w/ folding glass assistance
  • 8GB RAM & 256GB internal storage
  • 10MP front camera & 12MP rear camera
  • Bixby voice assistance
  • Android 10
  • Model: SM-F707U1
