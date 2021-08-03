Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G 256GB Android Smartphone for $670

That's $530 less than Samsung charges for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Mystic Bronze.
- Sold by YY Wirelesss via eBay.
- No warranty information is provided, but the seller offers a 30-day return policy for a full refund/exchange.
- 6.7" Super AMOLED touch display w/ folding glass assistance
- 8GB RAM & 256GB internal storage
- 10MP front camera & 12MP rear camera
- Bixby voice assistance
- Android 10
- Model: SM-F707U1
That's $115 under our last mention, the best we've seen and $675 under list price today. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in several colors (Prism Blue pictured).
- Sold by Cellfeee via eBay.
- A 90-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
- 6.1" 3040x1440 AMOLED display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 2.8GHz dual-core processor
- 8GB RAM
- triple rear-camera array w/ 16MP ultra-wide, 12MP dual-pixel wide-angle, and 12MP 2x telephoto lenses
- Android OS
- Model: G973U
That's the best price we could find by $15. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Amazing-Wireless via eBay.
- No warranty information is provided.
- 8-core processor
- 12GB RAM, 512GB SSD
- 6.8" 1440x3040 Super AMOLED touchscreen
- 12MP camera
- Model: SM-N975UZKEXAA
That's a low by $50 and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Royalty Electronics via eBay
- Exynos 9810 Octa 8-Core (2.7GHz quad + 1.8GHz quad) processor
- 6.4" QHD 2960x1440 super AMOLED touchscreen w/ Gorilla Glass 5
- 6GB RAM & 128GB storage
- Dual 12-megapixel rear cameras & 8-megapixel front camera
- WiFi 5 & Bluetooth 5.0
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Model: SM-N960U
That's $201 less than a factory-sealed unit direct from Samsung. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Black.
- Sold by Quick Ship Electronics via eBay.
- A 1-year Quick Ship warranty applies.
- This item is new, but the original packaging may be missing or distressed.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 octa-core 2.8GHz + 2.4GHz + 1.8GHz processor
- 6.7" 1080x2400 AMOLED touchscreen
- 8GB RAM & 128GB storage
- 64MP & 10MP cameras
- Android 11 OS
- Model: SMG996UZKV
That's the best price we've seen at $110 under our mention from three weeks ago for a new model, and currently $110 less than we found for a new model on eBay. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Available in several colors (Just Black pictured).
- A 90-day Woot warranty applies.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 8-core (2.5GHz quad + 1.6GHz quad) processor
- 5.5" 2160 x 1080 OLED touchscreen LCD
- 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage
- 12MP/8MP front and rear cameras
- Model: G013A
Calm is currently offering a hand-picked selection of resources for free to make sure that we're all focusing on our mental and emotional wellness alongside our physical health in these weird and trying times.
Enjoy a variety of guided meditations, sleep stories, music and soundscapes, yoga exercises, journaling prompts, and more - plenty of content to help us all prioritize a little self care. Shop Now
- handpicked mindfulness resources across 9 different categories
That is about $764 off list price and the best price we've seen for this phone in any condition.
Update: It's now $131.95. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by bidallies via Amazon.
- Available in Aurora Black or Platinum Gray.
- No warranty information is provided. These items are considered "B stock" and may have some scratches and/or scuffs.
- 6.1" 1440x3120 P-OLED display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 8-core CPU
- 6GB RAM & 128GB storage
- 8MP front camera with TOF 3D sensor & dual 12MP and 16MP rear cameras
- Android 9.0 (Pie) OS
- Model: LMG820UM1
That's a savings of $39 off list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Qualcomm SM6115 Snapdragon 662 octa-core processor
- 6.5" HD+ display
- 4GB RAM, 64GB storage
- 48MP triple camera system
- Android 10
- Model: XT2083-1
At $26 off list, it's the best price we found by $2 (most charge at least $40). Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Black.
- Sold by The Connection 13 via eBay.
- European leather
- compatible with iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max
- Model: MHLT3ZM/A
That's at least $26 less than you'd pay for a factory-sealed unit today, a savings of $31 off list, and the best price we've seen for it in either new or open-box conditions. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by poppy9780 via eBay.
- 1/3" thick
- compatible with Apple Mac OS X 10.4 or later
- 2.4GHz wireless
- 13 programmable F-keys
- concave key cap design
- Model: 920-003472
Add four to your cart to see the price drop automatically to $29.97. That's a savings of $10 off list and a good price for four such t-shirts. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by sevencapital via eBay
- available in several colors (White pictured)
That's the lowest price we've seen in and any condition (even better than refurbished units we've listed) and about $40 less than most major retailers are charging today. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by eBay via thegreatdealz16
- 7" touchscreen LCD
- full-range speaker & 2 far-field microphones
- ambient light sensor
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 5.0
- Model: GA00516-US
Once only available for Samsung device owners, Samsung TV Plus is now available for (mostly) all via app, Chromecast casting, or website. While it may not stack up to paid services and original content, it's free, it's widely available, and an easy way to add more variety to your streaming menu. Shop Now at Samsung
- The streaming website can be found here.
- Channels may vary depending on location.
- Select channels in 4K. (Full list of channels here.)
- No subscription, credit card, or account required.
Save on a variety of styles and sizes with prices starting at $719. Shop Now at Samsung
- Pictured is the Samsung 28 cu. ft. 3-Door French Door Refrigerator with Family Hub for
$2,519$2,429 (most charge $2,799 or more).
Coupon code "DNEWS451621" cuts it to $2 under the best price we could find for a used one. Buy Now at UntilGone
- A 30-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
- This is a case only and does not include the earbuds.
Get this price via coupon code "B2SCRSAVING". It's $120 less than what you'd pay for it new elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- It's a certified refurb item covered by a 2-year Allstate warranty.
- Sold by dealparade via eBay
- 34" 3440x1440 (1440p) resolution display
- AMD FreeSync variable refresh
- 1 DisplayPort & 2 HDMI inputs
- 4ms response time
- Model: LS34J552WQNXZA
