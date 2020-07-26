New
Samsung · 1 hr ago
Samsung 970 EVO 500GB NVMe M.2 SSD
$90 $100
free shipping

That's $10 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Samsung

Features
  • up to 3,400MB/s read / 2,300MB/s write
  • Model: MZ-V7E500BW
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
