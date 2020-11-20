That's $200 off and $10 under the lowest price we could find for a refurbished system elsewhere. Buy Now at Costco
- 38.6" Acoustic Beam Soundbar
- Supports DTS Virtual:X & 4K pass-through
- Bluetooth enabled
- includes HDMI Cable, wall mount kit, & remote
- Model: HW-Q67CT/ZA
That's $20 under our mention from a month ago and the best price we could find now by $19. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by ielectrica via eBay.
- supports Dolby Atmos and DTS:X
- Q-Symphony allowing synchronization with select Samsung QLED TVs
- built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth
- 6.5" woofer
- 160-watt built-in amplifier
- compatible with Samsung SmartThings
- Model: HW-Q70T/ZA
It's $320 under what you would pay at Harman Kardon directly. Buy Now at Walmart
- Sold by JBL Official Store via Walmart.
- remote control
- Bluetooth
- HDMI output with ARC
- stereo analog-audio input
- optical digital input
- Model: HKSB20BLKAM
For members only, that's the best we've seen and a low by at least $79. Buy Now at Sam's Club
- soundbar (w/ 3 full-range speakers), two surround speakers, and wireless 5" subwoofer
- compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant
- Model: V51-H6
That's the best price we could find by $20. Buy Now at Dell Home
- optical, coaxial, and 3.5mm inputs
- universal remote control
- Bluetooth connectivity
- Model: 732522-1110
It's the lowest price we could find by $151. Buy Now at Adorama
- includes receiver, front, center & surround speakers, and subwoofer
- Model: HT-S3910
Additional offers will follow from the 26th on but for ten days (starting today), score savings on chocolatey treats, meat, small appliances, TVs, tablets, speakers, and more. Shop Now at Costco
- Prices are for members only.
- Non-members will incur additional fees on these purchases. Many items are available for members only.
- Some large items may incur shipping charges, but pickup is widely available.
That's $120 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Costco
- 10th-gen Intel Core i7-1065G7 1.3GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" Truelife FHD 1920x1080 (1080p) touch display
- 12GB RAM; 1TB HDD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: i3593-7098BLK-PUS
That's $50 under what you'll pay elsewhere for this just-announced laptop and a nice deal considering it contains the newest CPU. Buy Now at Costco
- This item is a preorder and expected to ship the week of November 30, 2020.
- Apple M1 Chip 8-core CPU, 8-core GPU, and 16-core Neural engine
- 13.3" 2560 x 1600 Retina display
- 8GB unified memory and 256GB SSD
- Touch Bar and Touch ID
- Model: MYD82LL/A
That's the lowest price we could find by $214. It's also $21 less than our mention of this system from a month ago, while boasting twice the RAM and 4x the SSD space as that October mention. Buy Now at Costco
- can be used as a tablet or a laptop
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i5-1035G1 1.0GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) touch display
- 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: 81X10009US
Save on over 950 items, with prices from
$113 $128. Shop Now at Amazon
That's $155 under last month's mention and a $285 low today. Buy Now at Samsung
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G quad-core processor
- 6.7" 2400 x 1080 AMOLED display
- 6GB RAM, 128GB storage
- 64MP rear camera, 32MP front camera
- Bluetooth, Wi-Fi
- Android 10
- Model: SM-A716UZKNXAA
It's $100 under list price. Buy Now at Samsung
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- AMD FreeSync variable refresh
- 4ms response time
- HDMI
- Model: UJ590
It's $250 less than what you'd pay at Target. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- dual-SIM
- 108MP camera resolution
- 6.9" AMOLED display
- Model: SA-G985FDBLK
