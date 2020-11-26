New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Open-Box Samsung 32" 4K Gaming Monitor
$251 $370
free shipping

That's $19 under last week's mention of a new, factory-sealed unit. It's also $19 under the lowest price we could find for a new one today. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • A 1-year warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
  • Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
Features
  • 32" 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution display
  • AMD FreeSync
  • variable refresh
  • 4ms response time
  • HDMI
  • Model: U32J590UQN
