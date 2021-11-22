That's $150 off list and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- 19.8 mph max speed
- 37.2-mile operating range
- 500W motor
- Model: SWFT-FLEET
Published 49 min ago
Popularity: 3/5
It's $200 off the list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- Multiple modes allow you to use pedal-assist or your throttle to propel you forward
- 19.8 mph max speed
- 32-mile range on a single charge (charge your ride in just 6 hours)
- monitor display for battery output and speed
- Model: SWFT-VOLT-BLK
That's $100 less than our last mention and $250 under list price today. Buy Now at Walmart
- 26" aluminum frame
- Shimano grip shifter (6-speed)
- 20mph max speed
- 36V / 250W rear hub motor
- 1 hour / 20 mile run time
- Model: HYP-E26-1104
Save on bikes of all types and accessories. Shop Now at Gander Outdoors
- Pictured is the Huffy Granite 26" 15-Speed Mountain Bike for $134.99 ($45 off).
- Shipping adds $9.95, but orders of $99 or more get free shipping.
- Good Sam members get free shipping on $49 or more.
These deals are only for REI Co-op members. Choose from jackets, tents, bike lights, and more. Shop Now at REI
- A lifetime membership is just $20, so with most of these deals, it'll pay for itself immediately.
- Some of the benefits of membership include used gear trade-in, insider tips, bike & ski shop services, and up to 33% off camping gear rental.
- Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $6 shipping fee, or spend $50 or more to get free shipping.
- Pictured is the REI Co-op Kingdom 4 Tent for $257 ($172 off list).
That's $80 under yesterday's mention, $150 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Walmart
- 700C aluminum frame
- integrated flush-mount 36V battery
- 4 hour charging time
- 1 hour 20 minute run time on full charge
- Model: HYP-E700-1105
Save on knife block sets, steak knives, carving sets, bakeware, small appliances, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Henckels International Statement 20-Piece Self-Sharpening Knife Set w/ Block for $239.95 ($588 off).
- Shipping is $5.99, but orders of $25 or more receive free shipping.
- Sold by Zwilling Henckels via eBay.
Discounts on over 200 items to update cabinet and drawer storage. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Rev-A-Shelf 5WB2-0922CR-1 9" x 22" 2-Tier Cabinet Pull Out Wire Basket for $104.99 ($55 off).
- Sold by several vendors via eBay.
On this buy two get one free offer, you're saving $7 off list. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by maxxilano via eBay
- In several colors (White pictured)
That's the best price we could find by $50. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay
- works w/ Apple HomeKit and Ring
- gives you a smart lock without changing the look of your home or keys
- Model: C-D11U
It's a savings of $500 off list, $100 under our mention from 5 days ago, and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Best Buy
- speeds up to 19.8mph
- ride up to 38-minutes on single charge
- 400W brushless motor
- front & rear hydraulics
