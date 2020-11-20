New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Rockwell ShopSeries 18V Lithium Ion Drill Driver
$33 in cart $39
free shipping

It's the lowest price we could find by $44. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Rockwell Tools via eBay.
  • Discount applies in cart.
Features
  • variable speed control up to 750 RPM
  • 3/8" keyless chuck
  • 120-lbs. of torque
  • Model: SS2811
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Drills eBay Rockwell
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 58% $21 (exp 8 mos ago) $33 Buy Now