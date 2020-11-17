It's $12 under our mention from March and $51 less than buying it from Ring directly. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- works with Alexa
- knock detection
- motion detection
- 2-way talk
- real time mobile notifications
- Model: 8SPPS9-0EN0
It's the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- Requires Ring Bridge (sold separately).
- weather-resistant
- motion-activated notifications
- adjustable brightness & motion sensitivity
- includes installation tools, screws, & security sticker
Save on three models, with prices starting from $21. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Wyze Cam 1080p HD Indoor WiFi Smart Home Camera for $20.78 (around $30 elsewhere)
Apply coupon code "89WEINCR" for a savings of $58. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Brushed Nickel or Black.
- Sold by Singmi via Amazon.
- emergency key
- dual unlock mode
- voice guided programming
Save on security cameras, camera systems, and doorbells from Ring, Arlo, and Blink. Shop Now at Amazon
Don't let your old home security devices go to waste. Instead, get them quickly assessed and snag a gift card plus a major discount on new items to upgrade your home security. Shop Now at Amazon
- Print a free shipping label and send your home security, and Amazon will verify its condition within 10 days.
- The 20% off discount will apply automatically at final checkout.
- The gift card amount will depend on the appraised value of your home security device.
Save on Macbooks, iPads, Apple Watches, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
Save on a wide range of MacBooks, iPads, AirPods, Apple Watches, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
- There's an Apple trade-in program for old devices here.
- Pictured is the Apple MacBook Air 8th Gen. i5 13.3" Laptop with Retina Display (Mid 2019) for $1,149 (low by $451).
It's $250 less than what you'd pay at Target. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- dual-SIM
- 108MP camera resolution
- 6.9" AMOLED display
- Model: SA-G985FDBLK
That's $10 under last month's mention and a savings of $350 off list. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- It's available in several colors (Cosmic Gray pictured).
- Exynos 990 Octa-Core CPU
- 6.2" 3200 x 1400 AMOLED 2X display
- GSM / 4G LTE Wireless Connectivity
- 10MP front camera; 12MP rear, 64MP telephoto, 12MP ultra wide
- Model: SM-G980FD
That's $30 less than most charge. Buy Now at Amazon
- Pair with Ring Smart Lights to get notifications when motion is detected, customize settings, and connect to other Ring devices from the Ring app.
- Allows Ring Smart Lights to work with Alexa to turn on lights and adjust settings with your voice.
- Supports approximately 50 Ring Smart Lighting devices, including Motion Sensors.
It's $21 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- In White or Black
- 600-lumen output
- works w/ Alexa
- Ring Bridge (notifcations)
That's $83 off the retail price of buying these items separately. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Black or White.
- 1,200 lumen brightness floodlight
- motion activated
- Amazon Alexa enabled
That matches our Prime Day mention, is $66 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- includes Bridge
- weather resistant
- measures 6" x 7.87" x 2.8"
- enables smart controls for compatible low-voltage non-Ring landscape lights
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|B&H Photo Video
|27%
|$100 (exp 5 mos ago)
|$79
|Buy Now
