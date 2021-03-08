New
GoVets · 54 mins ago
It's $46 under our mention from January, the lowest price we could find by $46, and the best deal we've seen. Buy Now at GoVets
- powder-coat steel legs
- scratch-resistant finish
- pneumatic lift-assist controls
- Model: HM-4801-1
Wayfair · 1 wk ago
Ebern Designs Latitude Height Adjustable Standing Desk
$168 $281
free shipping
It's $113 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Wayfair
- Available in Black or White.
- 300-lbs. weight capacity
- measures 39.25'' W x 23.75'' D x 35.75"
Amazon · 3 days ago
Cubiker Modern L-Shaped Desk Computer Corner Desk
$73 $86
free shipping
It's $13 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Black.
- Sold by Tyhoe via Amazon.
- measures 51.1" x 51.1" x 29.5"
- includes multifunctional storage rack
- heavy-duty powder-coated steel frame
Amazon · 1 mo ago
SHW 55" Electric Height Adjustable Desk
$289 $400
free shipping
That's the best price we could find by $90. Buy Now at Amazon
- 4 memory preset options
- high-grade industrial steel
- measures 55" W x 28" D x 28-45 " H
- telescopic adjustment from 28" to 45"
- Model: OD-09A-2
Amazon · 6 days ago
WoMoxe 47" Computer Desk
$60 $120
free shipping
Use coupon code "BC6NR9EK" to save 50%, and drop the price to $25 less than our mention from January. Buy Now at Amazon
- In Black.
- Sold by Demet.CN-A via Amazon.
- adjustable leg pads
- waterproof and anti-scratch desktop
- measures 47.3" x 23.7" x 29.4"
New
GoVets · 49 mins ago
Realspace Modern Comfort Verismo Executive High-Back Chair
$121 in cart $501
free shipping
An in-cart discount makes this the best price we could find by $29. Buy Now at GoVets
- Available in White.
- lumbar support
- waterfall type seat
- bonded leather upholstery
- pneumatic height adjustment
- tilt angle & tension adjustment w/ lock
Office Depot and OfficeMax · 4 days ago
Realspace Levari Mid-Back Task Chair
$120 $250
free shipping
It's $130 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Available in Gray/Black.
- breathable mesh backrest
- adjustable lumbar support
- pneumatic seat-height adjustment
- 1-touch tilt and tilt lock
- height-adjustable arm rests
- Model: HLC-2688F-1MT
