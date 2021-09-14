It's a savings of $11 off list. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- includes micro USB cable
- LED battery indicator
- two USB ports
- Model: PS93
Use coupon code "DNS172" for $19 off, making it $13 less than we saw it last week. Buy Now at RAVPower
- Available in White.
- USB-C PD 3.0, micro USB, and Lightning inputs
- PD 3.0, QC 3.0, and iSmart outputs
- LED indicator
- Model: RP-PB172
Apply code "BASIXPRO" to get the best price we could find by $5. Buy Now at aukeyplus.com
- Shipping adds $4, but orders of $25 or more get free shipping.
- 5W, 7.5W, or 10W wireless charging
- stand for wireless charging
- USB-C input and output
- Model: PB-WL03
Apply coupon code "AK45" for a savings of $9. Buy Now at Aukey
- In Black or White.
- dual USB-A outputs
- USB-C input/output
- micro USB input
- LED indicator light
- includes micro USB cable
- Model: PB-N73
Apply code "QHQGGDMW" to save $19. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Wap108 via Amazon.
- dual USB output ports
- solar or Type-C input for recharging itself
- LED emergency flashlight
- waterproof, dustproof, shockproof
- overheating protection
- fast charge 3.0A
- Model: F16SL
Bag a free tool set ($69.99 value) with the purchase of a Craftsman 26.5" 5-Drawer Tool Center. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Must add free item (2007146) to cart.
Save on power tools, grills, tool storage, cleaning supplies, and more. Certain discounts are for Ace Rewards members only (it's free to join). Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
Save on grills, lights, decor, tools, seasonal items, and more. Many offers are for Rewards members only (but it's free to join.) Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
You'd pay $9 more for these shipped elsewhere. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- In High-Vis Green.
- Touchscreen finger tips
- Adjustable wrist
- Durable padded palm
- Leather palm and reinforced palm
- Model: CAT2224X/7418X
