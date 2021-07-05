RCA 480p LED LCD Home Theater Projector (1080p Compatible) for $45
eBay · 18 mins ago
Certified Refurb RCA 480p LED LCD Home Theater Projector (1080p Compatible)
$45 $80
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find for this refurb by $15. It's $28 under the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Hypermicrosystems via eBay.
  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
  • 800x480 native resolution (supports input resolutions up to 1080p)
  • Bluetooth 5.0
  • up to 150" image size
  • Model: RPJ143
