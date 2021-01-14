Apply coupon code "RAV40" for a savings of $12. Buy Now at RAVPower
- overheating, overcurrent, and overcharging protection
- 18W PD 3.0 USB-C port
- 18W QC 3.0 USB-A port
- 12W iSmart USB-A port
- 30W tri-output
- LED display
- Model: RP-PB231
With coupon code "PB50", it's $6 under our December mention, $70 off, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at RAVPower
- built-in charging protections
- 100W 3-prong AC outlet
- LED battery indicators
- 60W PD output
- 45W PD input
- QC 3.0 output
- Model: RP-PB055
Clip the $13 off on page coupon and apply code "techoss26" for a savings of $86. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Techoss via Amazon.
- 300W
- AC outlet
- DC car port
- 2 USB Type-A ports
- Model: P300W
That's the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- Clip the on-page coupon to get this price.
- charges micro USB, lightning, and USB-C devices
- Model: PHP30 PRO
Apply coupon code "50VJ5EFI" for a savings of $17. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Alongza via Amazon.
- 4-LED indicators
- dual USB output ports
- compatible w/ all USB-chargeable devices
Clip the $20 coupon, use code "LT6WKKMZ", and checkout as a Prime member to drop the price to $26 less than our mention from May, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by SinKeu US via Amazon.
- It's also available for $140 for non Prime members.
- 67,500mAh, 3.7V
- 4 USB output ports
- 2 AC and 1 DC output ports
- can be converted to a solar generator with solar panels (sold separately)
Apply coupon code "US40" for a savings of $80 and the best price we could find by $10. Buy Now at RAVPower
- two 110V AC outlets
- 70,200mAh battery
- 60W PD input & output
- 3-mode emergency light
- recharge via wall outlet, car charger, or solar panel
- Model: RP-PB187
Apply code "DNPC30" to save $14. Buy Now at RAVPower
- 7.5W compatible with select iPhones
- triple temperature control
- device detection
- quick charge
- Model: RP-PC034
Apply coupon code "PC33" for a savings of $13. Buy Now at RAVPower
- Available in White.
- foldable plug
- dual charging ports
- powered by GaN tech
- Model: RP-PC133
Clip the $35 off on page coupon and apply code "UYG46Y7X" for a savings of $50. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by RAVPower-Store via Amazon.
- reading/writing speeds up to 540MB/s
- Model: RP-UM003 Pro
