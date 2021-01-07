New
eBay · 42 mins ago
$139 $199
free shipping
That's a $36 low. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- In Black.
- Sold by proscenicflagshipshop via eBay.
Features
- compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Home
- dirt sensor, edge cleaning, removable brushroll, and rinseable filter
- 2,600mAh battery with 120 minute run time
- 600ml dust bin and 300ml water tank
- 3,000Pa suction
- Model: 850P-US
Details
Comments
-
Published 42 min ago
-
Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Bed Bath & Beyond · 3 wks ago
iRobot Vacuums at Bed Bath & Beyond
up to $200 off
free shipping
Shop a range of discounted iRobot models. Shop Now at Bed Bath & Beyond
Tips
- Pictured is the iRobot Roomba i7+ 7550 Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum with Automatic Dirt Disposal for $599.99 ($200 off).
Amazon · 2 wks ago
eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S Plus Robot Vacuum
$140 $230
free shipping
That's $90 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- Tempered glass top
- 1,500Pa suction
- Self-charging
- BoostIQ increases power when needed
- Model: AK-T2119111
Amazon · 1 wk ago
iRobot Roomba 981 Robot Vacuum
$400 $600
free shipping
That's $200 off list and tied with our Prime Day mention as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant
- dual multi-surface rubber brushes
- dirt detect sensors
- Model: R981020
Walmart · 1 wk ago
Shark IQ R100 WiFi Robot Vacuum
$199 $394
free shipping
That's the best price we could find by $100. Buy Now at Walmart
Features
- WiFi connected
- total home mapping
- self-cleaning brushroll
- schedule cleanings with Shark Clean app or Amazon Alexa
- Model: RV1000
eBay · 1 wk ago
Men's Heavy Weight Sherpa Fleece Lined Hoodie Sweater Jacket
$20
free shipping
That's $9 less than you'd pay for a similar hoodie on Amazon. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- Available in Navy or Black.
- Sold by The Urban Closet via eBay.
eBay · 9 hrs ago
ASICS at eBay
up to 80% off
free shipping
Score a pair of shoes for as low as $20 in this sale, which features nearly 100 items. Shop Now at eBay
Tips
- Pictured are the ASICS Men's Gel Quantum 90 Shoes for $29.95 (low by $10).
- Sold by ASICS via eBay.
eBay · 1 wk ago
Men's Athletic 2-Piece Fleece Track Suit
$29 $139
free shipping
That's at least $4 less than comparable sets elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- Sold by DesignerBrandsForLess via eBay.
- Available in several colors.
eBay · 1 mo ago
3M High Strength Large Hole Repair Plate 4-Pack
$15 $20
free shipping w/ Prime
That's the best price we could find by a buck. Buy Now at eBay
Features
- four 5.5" x 6" plates
- for use with repair compound (not included)
- Model: RP6IN-4PK
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|29%
|--
|$139
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register