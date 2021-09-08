It's the lowest price we could find by $4. Buy Now at Adorama
- plug & play
- adjustable DPI
- adjustable tracking speed
- Model: MO-WVEO01
Apply code "EU3SGBOO"" to save $8. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Alles-Omoton via Amazon.
- Available at this price in Silver.
- universal compatibility
- Bluetooth 5
- adjustable DPI
- low profile
Apply coupon code "PX7ISAXG" for a savings of $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- In Black at this price.
- Sold by MMK Direct via Amazon.
- adjustable DPI
Apply code "NDDUSN3U" to save $12. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Beyond Youth via Amazon.
- rechargeable silent keyboard
- sleep mode
- 104-key keyboard
- low profile
- compatible with Windows devices
That is $26 off list the the lowest price we've seen by a buck. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Jiboc via Amazon.
- 6 programmable buttons
- customizable CPI up to 4,000
- Model: 62339
That's $1,027 off list and the best price we could find. For further comparison, you'd pay at least $749 for just a single Klipsch R-625-FA speaker elsewhere. Buy Now at Adorama
- If you don't see this price, try reloading the link or refreshing the page.
- includes: 2 Klipsch Floorstanding Speakers; 1 Klipsch Reference Center Channel Home Speaker; 2 Klipsch Reference Bookshelf Home Speakers; 1 Klipsch Reference 12" 400W All-Digital Powered Subwoofer
It's $10 under our April mention, $660 under list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Adorama
- full-size planar magnetic headphone
- single-ended drivers
- Model: HE560V4
That's $50 under our July mention, $917 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Adorama
- If you don't see this price, try reloading the link or refreshing the page.
- Jamo S 809 Dolby Atmos Floorstanding Speaker Pair
- Jamo S 810 SUB 10
- Jamo S 81 CEN Center Speaker
- Jamo S 801 Bookshelf Speaker Pair
- Model: 1064325 I
It's $2,105 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Adorama
- 32Hz to 25kHz frequency response
- Model: 1065795 K
That's $20 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- Thin outlet cover with attached power strip
- use it for a more uncluttered, wireless look or to allow furniture to be pushed closer to walls
- Model: 3-M-OVSZ-W
Lowe's charges $11 with pickup. Buy Now at Amazon
- two thread sizes: 5/16" on the bottom end and 3/8" underneath the stopper
- Model: 88599
Use coupon code "LNE50" for $149 off list and a low by $50. Buy Now at Macwheel
- 36-volt 7.5Ah lithium-ion battery
- 15.5mph max speed
- 250-watt motor
- LCD display
- Model: LNE-16
That's a buck under our mention from last week and the best price we've seen. Save an extra $11 via coupon code "9QIYPLII". Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by ZanChiavaBin via Amazon.
- three 3-foot cables
- one 6-foot cable
- one 10-foot cable
- Model: CY-SL200 1M
