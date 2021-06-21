Ukoke 10,000-BTU Smart 3-in-1 Air Conditioner for $369

Save $110 off the list price. Buy Now at Walmart
- 10,000-BTU
- cools, dehumidifier, and fan
- covers up to 300-sq. ft.
- app control
- Model: USPC02S
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
That's the best price we found today by $69 and $29 less than our mention from two weeks ago.
- remote control
- cools 400-sq. ft.
- mobile app control for Android and iOS
- 4-in-1 unit with cool, heat, dehumidifier, and fan
- Model: USPC01W
It's the best price for a refurb by $103 when you apply coupon code "JULY4SAVINGS."
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- dehumidifier
- digital display
- adjustable thermostat
- timer
- sleep mode
- reusable / washable filter
- remote control
- Model: RACWK1822ESCWU_EAB-RB
It's only going to get hotter and the summer hasn't even begun. You can beat the heat with a variety of air conditioners, evaporative coolers, and fans at Northern Tool.
Pictured is the Ironton 22" Oscillating Pedestal Fan for
$104.99 $109.99 after code "274196" ($35 $30 off).
Save on thermostats, ceiling fans, air conditioners, and more.
- Sold by various sellers via eBay.
Pictured is the Honeywell Home Wi-Fi Smart Color Thermostat for $99.99 (low by $49).
It's $37 under our February mention and a savings of $89 off the list price.
- washable air filter
- LED control panel
- cools up to 200-sq. ft.
- WiFi enabled & voice control
- includes 5-ft. hose & adjustable window brackets
- Model: MAP10S1CWT
Save on a wide range of categories, including electronics, small appliances, toys, video games, and patio items.
Orders of $35 or more ship for free. (In-store pickup is also available on many items.)
Redeem this $15 rebate for the best price we could find by as much.
Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge.
A link to the rebate terms (as well as a list of participating retailers) is available here.
Save on clothing, electronics, home goods, and much more.
Shipping adds $5.99, but orders of $35 or more get free shipping.
Redeem this $15 rebate for the best price we could find by as much.
Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge.
Thank you for the reader feedback, for ease, we've included a link to the rebate terms (as well as a list of participating retailers) here.
Apply coupon code "DM5QG85U" for a savings of $8.
- Available in Black/Red.
- Sold by Jialong Direct via Amazon.
- measures 35.4" x 17"
- made of microfiber PU leather
- Model: BR-PUDP9043
That's the best price we could find by $2.
- Designed to fit 99% of toilets
- Fixes no/slow refilling, running, and noisy toilets
- Model: 528MP
Coupon code "D3VSDXEN" takes 40% off for a $38 low today and a $12 drop since May.
- Shipped and sold by Household-US via Amazon.
- made of reinforced carbon steel
- pry-resistant concealed hinges
- measures 13.8" x 13" x 19.7"
- digital lock system
- 2 emergency keys
- 4 mounting bolts
- removable shelf
- 1.8-cubic feet
- Model: 50SA
Apply code "242NJ5CJ" to save $5.
- Sold by RedFan via Amazon.
- equipped with 4 hose clips
- 3-liters per minute flow rate
- 1.5-meter outlet tube
- uses car battery for power (clips included)
- Model: CY-007
