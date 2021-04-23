Apply coupon code "DN40" for a savings of $6. Buy Now at unbreakcable.com
- Available at this price in Transparent.
- IPX8 waterproof rating
- up to 100-ft. water-resistant
- compatible with devices up to 6.6"
- neck strap included
- Model: UBZT129
Clip the on-page 8% off coupon and apply code "ASAG7VYY" to make this $36 under what you'd pay direct from Baseus. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in several options (C+C（Black) pictured).
- Sold by Baseus US Tech via Amazon.
- 45-watt
- dual USB-C PD ports
- includes USB-C to USB-C cable
- built-in over-current, over-heating, and over-charging protection
- Model: PPNLD45CS
Use coupon code "9KJR92QR" for a low by $16. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Mexcellent US via Amazon.
- rotates up to 270° automatically
- 7 one-tap templates
- foldable
- Model: iSteadyX_BK
Clip the 8% off coupon and apply code "6M2ZBPK6" to save $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- In Black at this price.
- Sold by Auto-Tech via Amazon.
- total output of 4.8-amps
- overcharing and overheating protection
- fits most automotive 12-volt power sockets
- Model: 4335022087
Clip the $30 coupon and apply code "DFJIQQQU" to save $56. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by PioneerOne via Amazon.
- 3 QC 3.0 USB ports
- LCD display screen
- 1 type-C output
- SOS mode
- Model: Baldr330
That's the best deal we could find by $17. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Choose curbside pickup to dodge the shipping fee (around $9).
- powers tools and charges mobile devices
- 4 LED status indicators
- Model: BCB001K
Save up to $50 on a selection of cases for Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G, Samsung Galaxy S20 5G, Samsung Galaxy Note20 5G, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone 11 Pro, and LG Phoenix Plus. Shop Now at AT&T Mobility
- Pictured is the OtterBox Defender Series Case and Holster for Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G for $10 (low by $20).
List prices are as high as $50 on these cases, which means you're saving as much as 90%. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by A4C via eBay.
- 90-day Otterbox warranties apply.
- Pictured is the Open-Box OtterBox Symmetry Series Case for Galaxy S6 Edge Plus in Black for $5.95 ($34 off). Search 143888892838 to find it.
Clip the 10% off coupon and apply code "ESSE93GP" to save $16. That's $3 less than our mention from last month, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- In Matte Black at this price.
- Sold by Blurrier via Amazon.
- compatible with all Apple Watch models and iPhone models from iPhone 6
- case-friendly Airpods dock
That's the best price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Amazon
Clip the 10% off coupon on the page and apply code "40RRT69N" to save 50%. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Fun-Driving Direct via Amazon.
- compatible with select Toyota, Lexus, and Mazda vehicles
- Model: FDCAFM9
It's $26 less than the next best price. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code). Alternatively, Ace Rewards members bag free shipping on $50 or more; it's free to join
- In Brown.
- 12.2" x 20.5" x 20.5"
- UV resistant
- Model: HDR-483903
It's $2 under our mention from last September and the lowest price we've seen. It's the best price we could find today by $14. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Fabricator Tools via Amazon.
- This item will be in stock on April 28 but can be ordered now.
- holds steel at 90° and 60°
- measures 3.2" x 3.8" x 0.6"
- Model: MST327
