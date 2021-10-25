Perfect your coffee the way you love it. Save $100 and become your own barista. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Seattlecoffeegear via eBay.
- In Black or Stainless Steel.
- programmable for single or double shot times
- adjustable temperature
- classic steam wand
- stainless steel-lined aluminum
- 2 liter reservoir
- Model: 1170
Save 50% with coupon code "USZSDQ3W", making this a buck under our August mention. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by H1A via Amazon.
- 250mL capacity
- USB rechargable
- 304 stainless steel S-shaped blades
- Model: H1A
Enjoy Sonic-style ice without leaving the house when you clip the on-page coupon and apply code "IH2PZ5IH" and save $250. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by SHWX-US via Amazon.
- make up to 26-lbs. per day
- holds 4.8-lbs. of ice
- auto water refill
- self-cleaning cycle
- detachable filter
- includes ice scoop, 10-ft. hose, and an additional drain plug
- Model: QLIM003
Applying coupon code "DNTEAMKR" makes this a low by $31. Buy Now at Buydeem
- 6-in-1 control base
- 4 specialized tea brewing settings
- auto warmer
- stainless steel infuser
- boil function button
- 1.5-liter capacity
- Model: K2423
This is the best price we found by $8. (It's a shipped low by $2.) Buy Now at Home Depot
- Opt for pickup to save $5.99 on shipping, or orders over $45 ship free.
- measures in ounces, grams, or pounds
- high-precision strain gauge sensor
- 11-lb. maximum weight capacity
- automatic shutoff
- clock function
- tare function
- Model: HW031119
Apply coupon code "60LCU1S2" for a savings of $13. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available at this price in White.
- Sold by TrebleWind via Amazon.
- food-grade SUS304 stainless steel blades
- BPA-free blender jar
It's the best price we could find by $11. Buy Now at Amazon
- Live near a Belk store? You may be able to grab it in-store for a buck less.
- non-slip base
- includes 2 spare blades
- Model: 093209-006
Apply coupon code "XRFMT" for a savings of $60. Buy Now at aukeyhome.com
- 1.5-quart double wall freezer bowl
- LCD readout
- one touch operation
You'd pay $40 via Amazon. Buy Now at SideDeal
- Use coupon code "DEALNEWSFS" to get free shipping and save $8.99.
- up to six units can plug together using one outlet
- removable and dishwasher-safe stoneware and glass lids
That's around $10 less than you'd pay in local stores. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Hanes via eBay.
- Available in Multicolor.
That's the best price we could find by $20. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by hpsgrowightstore via Amazon.
- 150cfm air flow
- 2250 rpm
- 3 speed fan controller
- Model: GLFANXINLINEEXPC4
Save on a selection of saws and drills. Shop Now at eBay
- These items are certified refurbished and backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb DeWalt 20V 1/4" 3-Speed Impact Driver (No Battery) for $84 in cart ($26 less than buying it new elsewhere).
That's $139 under the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by dbskyusa88 via eBay.
- 5900 RPM performance
- Model: ST4000NC000
Apply coupon code "UC2XSZQH" for a savings of $10. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Venrsai via Amazon.
- 104 LED beads
- 120° coverage
- motion sensor with 33-foot range
- IP65 waterproof and heatproof
- Model: BMS07104
It's savings of 30% off the list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Ticarve via Amazon.
- reusable
- also cleans printers, cell phones, calculators, TV remotes, computers, and more
- leaves no residue
- Model: TCG001
Take $7 off with coupon code "GCLC8T2X". Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Eroom via Amazon.
- #6, #8, and #10 thread size
- storage box
- Model: D001
