New
eBay · 20 mins ago
SereneLife 11-Ft. Inflatable Stand Up Paddle Board
$323 $420
free shipping

That's the best deal we could find by $53. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Deal-Buys via eBay.
Features
  • includes air pump, ankle cuff, and patch repair kit
  • Model: SLSUPB08
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 20 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Sports & Fitness eBay Private Label Brands
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 23% -- $323 Buy Now