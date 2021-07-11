RN UV+ Handheld Allergen Vacuum for $138
Best Buy · 58 mins ago
RN UV+ Handheld Allergen Vacuum
$138 $230
free shipping

It's the best price we could find by $46. Buy Now at Best Buy

  • Available in White.
Features
  • purports to kill 99.9% of viruses and bacteria
  • rotating brush performs 18,000 pulsations per minute
  • PureAir HEPA filtration
  • 6.5" cleaning path
  • Model: VCEN-100USWH
