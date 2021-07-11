RN UV+ Handheld Allergen Vacuum for $138

It's the best price we could find by $46. Buy Now at Best Buy
- Available in White.
- purports to kill 99.9% of viruses and bacteria
- rotating brush performs 18,000 pulsations per minute
- PureAir HEPA filtration
- 6.5" cleaning path
- Model: VCEN-100USWH
Apply coupon code "AICA9YFO" for a savings of $60. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Roomie via Amazon.
- HEPA filter
- 6 LED headlights
- stand-alone rechargeable battery
- up to 35 minute run time on a full charge
- comes with a crevice tool and wall mount accessories
- Model: SL593
It's the lowest price we found today by $10 and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Moosoo-us via eBay
- brushless motor
- 4 stage filtration system
- HEPA filter
- 17kpa suction
- 2-in-1 cleaning brush, 2-in-1 square brush, crevice nozzle, hose, floor head, charging base, and wall holder
- Model: K17U
Apply coupon code "SFOZCF4U" for a savings of $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Troxx via Amazon.
- includes HEPA filters, crevice nozzle, dusting brush, extended tube, filter brush, & storage bag
- 16.4-Ft. power cord w/ cigarette lighter plug
- Model: Klenky Forte
Clip the on-page coupon to get it for the best price we could find by $118. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3 cleaning modes
- tangle-free pet hair care technology
- ideal for hardwood, tile, laminate, or stone
- runtime of 90 to 100 minutes
- self-charging
- programmable schedule
- smart sensors for anti-bump and anti-fall
- Model: V3s Pro
It's $10 under our March mention and the lowest price we've seen in any condition. It's the best price we could find by $79. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- up to 110 mins runtime
- interchangeable dustbin for vacuuming and water tank for mopping
- Model: 661
That's the best price we could find by $74. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Kalorik via eBay.
- wet/dry vacuum
- traps all dust & dirt particles in water
- 2-in-1 floor brush, dust brush, & crevice tool included
- Model: WFVC 43331 BL
That's the lowest price we could find by $21. The price drops in cart for Ace Rewards members. (Not a member? It's free to join.) Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- 1.25" x 5-foot friction fit hose, crevice tool, utility nozzle, filter bag
- also functions as a blower
- cord wrap
- portable
- Model: CMXEVBE17250
Apply coupon code "KLWYTCAK" for a savings of $70, which drops it $11 under our April mention. It's also the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Moosoo via Amazon.
- 4 stage HEPA filtration system
- 180W
- 180° force balance ergonomic design
- static eliminator on the grip
- includes floor brush, extension tube, crevice tool, and round brush
- Model: E4
Save on over 180 models, from brands such as Samsung, Apple, Google, Motorola, Nokia, and more, with savings of up to $470. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Pictured is the Certified Refurbished Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G Enabled 128GB Android Smartphone for $729.99 ($470 off).
Save on over 120 TV models, from brands such as Sony, LG, Samsung, Toshiba, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Pictured is the Sony A80J XR77A80J 77" 4K OLED 4K UHD Smart Google TV for $3,499.99 (low by $48).
Save up to $150 on various iPhone models, AirPods from $110, up to $200 off iPads, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Pictured is the Apple 11" iPad Pro 256GB Tablet (2020) for $700 (low by $70)
Save $150 on the iPhone 12 mini, up to $300 on select laptops (with student deals), up to $300 off TVs, and up to $500 on exercise equipment. Shop Now at Best Buy
That's the best price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Amazon
- Designed to fit 99% of toilets
- Fixes no/slow refilling, running, and noisy toilets
- Model: 528MP
Clip the on page coupon for a final price that's about a buck less than you'd pay in store locally and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- foam clings to vertical surfaces
- ammonia-free
- Model: 611788
That's a savings of $7 off list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by My RMS Store via Amazon.
- 32" reacher
- deluxe molded sock aid
- 28" long dressing stick
- 22" long handle round sponge
- 24" long plastic shoe horn
- Model: BD3554
Apply coupon code "33NEMIBZ" for a savings of $11. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Leototo via Amazon.
- bridge dent puller
- 7 puller tabs
- glue shovel
- black stick
- 10 professional 7mm yellow glue sticks
- Model: RHRJU53
