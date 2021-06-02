Glyph Technologies Atom RAID 2TB USB 3.1 Type-C External SSD for $350
Glyph Technologies Atom RAID 2TB USB 3.1 Type-C External SSD
$350 $450
free shipping

That's a savings of $100. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

  • At this price in Silver.
  • up to 950 Mbps transfer speed
  • Model: AR2000SLV
