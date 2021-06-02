Glyph Technologies Atom RAID 2TB USB 3.1 Type-C External SSD for $350

That's a savings of $100. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- At this price in Silver.
- up to 950 Mbps transfer speed
- Model: AR2000SLV
-
Expires in 3 hr
Published 43 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
That's the best price we could find by $40. Buy Now at Costco
- up to 550MB/s transfer speeds
- water- and dust-resistant
- includes a
- Model: SDSSDE60-1T00-AC
It's $60 under list and at Amazon's all-time lowest price.
Update: It's now $84.99. Buy Now at Amazon
- up to 1,050MB/s read speeds
- up to 1,000MB/s write speeds
- up to 2 meter drop protection
- IP55 water and dust resistant
- Model: SDSSDE61-500G-G25
That's $126 off list price for this hard-to-find external drive. (What few sellers have it for sale charge upwards of $500.) Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by WD via eBay.
- A 6-month warranty applies. (One would assume it's backed by WD, but it's not made clear.)
- 2 Thunderbolt ports
- Model: WDBUTV0040JSL-NESN
That's a $5 low. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- USB 2.0 and 3.0 compatibility
- Model: WDBU6Y0050BBK-WESN
Save on a range of memory cards and flash drives. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
- Pictured is the SanDisk 128GB Extreme Pro UHS-I U3 SD Card for $29.99 (most charge $40).
It's $35 under our mention from yesterday and the best deal we've seen. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Available in Not Pink.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor
- 6.3" 2960 x 1440 OLED touchscreen
- 12.2MP rear camera, 8MP front
- water resistant
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Model: G013C
This ultrawide monitor is a price low by an ultrawide margin ($83 to be precise). Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 2560x1080 (Ultrawide 1080p) native resolution
- HDR10
- AMD FreeSync
- 2 HDMI inputs
- Model: 34WL550-B
It's the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Discount applies in cart.
- includes AC1200 router and two satellites
- up to 4,500-sq. ft. of coverage
- Model: RBK13
Use coupon code "653RIE6R" for 65% off, a savings of $48 off list, and a low by $20. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Yitamotor via Amazon.
- hardware only (shelves are not included)
- measures 56.1" H x 14" D
- wrought iron
- wall mount
- Model: FTOFBC-0009-M2
That's the best price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Amazon
- Designed to fit 99% of toilets
- Fixes no/slow refilling, running, and noisy toilets
- Model: 528MP
That's the best price we could find by at least $25. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Shipping adds $9.95 or is free with orders of $45 or more.
- up to 25 minutes of runtime
- Model: 13556860
That's the best price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Amazon
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|B&H Photo Video
|22%
|--
|$350
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register