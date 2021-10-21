That's $340 under the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by EcoFlow via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Recharge to 80% within one hour
- Overload protection
- High/low temperature protection
- Compatible with any solar input up to 400 watts (sold separately)
- Can power 13 devices simultaneously
- Model: DELTA1300-US-BP
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Apply coupon code "70JWY35I" for a savings of $699. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Pustor via Amazon.
- Usually ships within 6 to 10 days, and may take up to 2 weeks to arrive.
- use outdoors or indoors
- adjustable output frequency
- always on or auto-off modes
- Model: EH2200
Clip the on page coupon for a $100 savings. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by oasislandUS via Amazon.
- measures 10.87" x 7.44" x 5.91" overall
- AC outlet
- 3 USB 5V/2.1A ports
- USB 5V/3A 9V/2A port
- DC 5.5 output and DC 3.5 input
- recharge via wall outlet, car outlet, or solar panel (not included)
- LED light
- Model: BS100
Clip the 10% off on page coupon and apply code "30E3BJ5A2G" for a savings of $10. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3 outlets, 3 USB ports
- works w/ Alexa, Google Assistant
- Model: WP9
That's $20 off and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The 8-Foot cord option is just a buck more. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Socket Solutions via Amazon.
- use it for a more uncluttered, wireless look or to allow furniture to be pushed closer to walls
- thin outlet cover with attached power strip
- Model: 3-M-OVSZ-W
It's $34 under list price. There's also a 9-outlet option which is $27 off list. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Available in Black or White.
- 12 AC outlets
- 2 smart USB outlets
It's the best price we could find by $21. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Cobra via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Converts your vehicles 12V cigarette lighter into two grounded household AC outlets and a USB port.
- It allows you to power office equipment and most household appliances drawing up to 400 watts.
- Model: CPI 490
That's the best price we could find by $49. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3700 rated watts and 4500 peak watts
- 5–20R 120V duplex household outlet, a RV-Ready Tt-30R 30A outlet, and 2 USB outlets
- remote start key fob (works up to 260ft away)
Apply code "AFF20w" to save $26. Buy Now at bougerv.com
- built-in MPPT control module
- monocrystalline silicon cell
- LED charge indicator
- includes mouting hardware
Apply coupon code "ADIDASFALL25OFF" to get these for $19 less than other 3rd-party sellers. They're sold out at most major stores. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by adidas via eBay.
- In Old Gold.
Save on a range of new and refurbished iPhones, Samsung Galaxy models, LGs, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Refurb Apple iPhone XS Max 64GB GSM Phone for $414.95 (low by $27).
- Sold by various sellers via eBay.
Coupon code "ADIDASFALL25OFF" may not be the catchiest, but it does drop prices on orders of $40 or more in a hurry. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured are the adidas Men's / Women's Fluidflash Shoes for $45 after coupon (low by $40).
That's a savings of $58 off list price.
Update: The price is now $236.86. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by coinexchange267 via eBay
It's savings of 30% off the list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Ticarve via Amazon.
- Posted by Ashley.
- Why does she love this deal? "These are so handy to keep in the car (or even around the house). They are quick and easy to use in the car if you don't have time for a professional detail."
- reusable
- also cleans printers, cell phones, calculators, TV remotes, computers, and more
- leaves no residue
- Model: TCG001
Apply coupon code "MM66X75U" for a savings of $10. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by RC Mall via Amazon.
- remote controller uses two AA batteris (not included)
- three 3.7V/300mA rechargeable batteries
- 20 minute runtime
- Model: FX801
Apply coupon code "RS5Z8P3I" for a savings of $12. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by RC Mall via Amazon.
- gesture photo/video
- gravity sensor control
- remote control via app
- intelligent altitude hold function
- Model: S68
