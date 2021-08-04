Candle Making Kit for $50

That's $80 off list. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by cozyarray via eBay.
- 16 dye blocks
- 2-lbs. soy wax flakes
- thermometer
- 4 fragrance oils
- 4 candle tins with lids
- 4 wicks
- Model: SMHE116
-
Published 19 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
That's $8 less than Joann craft stores charge. Buy Now at Amazon
- unbleached cotton cording, 11.25" natural bamboo hoop
- illustrated instructions.
- Model: SOLMWH.007
You'd pay around $14 more elsewhere, and it usually costs around $54 on Amazon. Buy Now at Amazon
- The small is available for $29.97 (usually $31.10 on Amazon) and $40.58 for the medium (usually costs $45.54 on Amazon).
- 9-foot x 6-foot x 5.5-foot
- Tent-like structure
- Three-sided paint shelter design
- Mesh screen
- Model: C900038
That's the best deal we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
It's $12 under what you would pay at your local Jo-Ann Store. Buy Now at Amazon
- 8" scissors
- 5" thread snips
- acrylic ruler
- measuring tape
- sewing gauge
- seam ripper
- Model: 154310-1001
Take half off by applying coupon code "50EHDSCT". Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Black (pictured) or White.
- Sold by Magicfly via Amazon.
- 2 paints (black or white and glow in the dark green)
- 1 semi-gloss acrylic finisher
- suitable for a variety of leather surfaces
- waterproof
Choose from 17 models, with prices starting from $129. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Lenovo IdeaPad Chromebook 3 AMD A6 11" Laptop for $129 (low by $50).
Save a buck with coupon code "LIV666888". Buy Now at eBay
- Do note that storm glasses are generally seen as having a 50/50 chance of being accurate (which is to say, no more accurate than flipping a coin) so don't use this when you're judging whether it's a good idea to go boating or something. It's mostly just pretty patterns in a glass, which is fine.
- Sold by livingcup via eBay
Older-gen. iPhones start from $49.99, iPads from $109.97, and MacBooks from $249.99, among other discounts. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Open-Box Apple MacBook Air i5 13.3" Laptop (Early 2020) for $849.99 ($250 less than factory-sealed).
At $26 off list, it's the best price we found by $2 (most charge at least $40). Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Black.
- Sold by The Connection 13 via eBay.
- European leather
- compatible with iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max
- Model: MHLT3ZM/A
Apply coupon code "BGDNOBD2" to save $37 off list price. Buy Now at Banggood
- The $1.32 shipping insurance can be removed.
- This item ships from China and will take two to three weeks to arrive. ($0.35 shipping is available, but will take four to five weeks to arrive.)
- 9 interfaces, displaying speedometer, clock, rpm, water temperature, and more
- diagnostic tool
- Model: G92081
Clip the on-page 10% off coupon and apply code "P6ELGN9D" to save $8. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Standard 54''x 31'' at this price.
- Sold by Charlotte US via Amazon.
- Houstin TiO2 coating
- 10 bones/spines
- wide compatibility
- umbrella style
- blocks 99% of UV rays
- Model: W-54-FBA-sheild
It's $9 under list and the lowest price we could find Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by LZM Global via Amazon.
- flexible 1.4" diameter hose
- compatible with most vacuum cleaners
- Model: V1
Apply coupon code "G3Y7VFZU" for a savings of $50. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Yankon Lighting via Amazon.
- 14-watt (85-watt equivalent)
- 4 color temperatures
- stepless dimming
- junction boxes
- CRI 90+
- Model: Downlight-1109
