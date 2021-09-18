That's the best price we could find by $18, making this less than half what you'd pay elsewhere. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
It's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Amazon
- measures 48" x 15.2" x 15.2"
- Model: 100078
Apply coupon code "BG5b7823" for a savings of $15. Buy Now at Banggood
- Shipping insurance is automatically added in cart but can be removed. (The price shown does not include it.)
- DC and USB output
- monocrystalline solar cells
- waterproof
- Model: SP-P25
The $5 clip coupon on the product page cuts it to $10 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by US Buy via Amazon.
- 3.94" x 3.94" x 1.97"
- Suitable for 20-25 square meters of irrigation area
- Every nozzle could be adjust individually
- 4mm inner diameter
- Saves up to 70% more water over traditional spray heads
- Model: 305253803058
It's $60 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Lowe's
- 48,000 BTU burner heats up to 200 sq ft
- 20-lb. standard propane tank storage (tank not included)
- heat-treated stainless steel
- electronic ignition
- includes anti-tip switch
- Model: SRPH33C-546S
Shop and save on patio furniture, cushions, umbrellas, rugs, planters, lighting, decor, and much more. Shop Now at Big Lots
- Choose store pickup, where available, to avoid the $12.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $59 or more.
Apply coupon code "55SWFP9T" for a savings of $225.
Update: The price is now $166.05. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by US-amz Dealer via Amazon.
- UV-resistant
- weather resistant
- 300-lbs. weight capacity
- measures 25" L x 22" W x 35" H
Apply coupon code "50OXKTIL" for a savings of $25. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Mulandi via Amazon.
- IP44 ingress protection rating
- measures 8.9" x 8.8" x 4.3"
- 4,000K color temperature
- 1,500 lumens
It's the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now at Amazon
- creates the ideal environment for growing radish, alfalfa, and much more
- air funnel
Save on power tools, grills, tool storage, cleaning supplies, and more. Certain discounts are for Ace Rewards members only (it's free to join). Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
Save on grills, lights, decor, tools, seasonal items, and more. Many offers are for Rewards members only (but it's free to join.) Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
This tool set's $70 price tag disappears when you buy it alongside the tool center linked below. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Click here to see the Craftsman Tool Center.
- Ace Rewards members get free delivery, depending on ZIP. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
That's a savings of $5 off list price. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- The price drops for Ace Rewards members (it's free to sign up.)
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
You'd pay $25 for this via other sellers. Shop Now
- Give your name, email address, and address to receive it for free.
- Fiberglass-reinforced body
- NSF-certified
- Concealed blade safety channel
- Model: SK-15/10
Clip the 25% off on page coupon and apply code "50TG3O7P" for a savings of $23, which drops it $2 under our August mention. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Sosun via Amazon.
- supports 32GB microSD card
- 1080p 4MP video
- motion sensor
- rechargeable
- night vision
- loop recording
- Model: DS07
That's the best price we could find by $20. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Low water pressure (3 -110 PSI)
- 1.32-GPM water flow rate
- oxygen depletion sensor for indoor use
- Model: AY132B
To save 50%, apply coupon code "MAPP8Z7Z". Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Upgraded Set at this price.
- Sold by Leototo via Amazon.
- bridge dent puller
- 7 puller tabs
- glue shovel
- black stick
- 10 professional 7mm yellow glue sticks
- Model: RHRJU53
