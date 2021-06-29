Aicook 5.8-Quart Electric Air Fryer for $63
keeypon.com · 35 mins ago
Aicook 5.8-Quart Electric Air Fryer
$63 $100
free shipping

Apply coupon code "DPLM063" for a savings of $37, which puts it $7 under the best price we could find. Buy Now at keeypon.com

Features
  • temperature range from 180°F to 400°F
  • up to 60 minute timer
  • 1,700 watts
  • LED display
  • BPA free
  • Model: KZ-6011
  • Code "DPLM063"
  • Expires 7/28/2021
