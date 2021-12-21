That's $51 under the best price we could find for a factory-sealed one and very low for an 8-quart air fryer. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by VIP Outlet via eBay.
- A 90-day VIP Outlet warranty applies.
- 1,700W power
- non-stick
- auto shutoff
- Model: YJ-701A
That's half of what you'd pay for a sealed unit. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by VIP Outlet via eBay
- 37 one-touch auto-cook pre-sets
- Model: BDK03
It's the lowest price we could find by $91. Buy Now at Walmart
- air fry, broil, toast, rotisserie, and bake from 200°F to 450°F
- 9" x 13" interior
- 1,700W
- Model: RJ50-FDAF-M25
That's a big drop of $34 from our September mention, and the best price we've seen. It's also a low today by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- dehydration mode
- replaceable internal lamp
- adjustable temperature up to 450°F
- 30-quart capacity, with 3 cooking levels
- LED touchscreen with 10 built-in 1-touch cooking presets
- includes 2 universal grill racks, an air fryer basket, and crumb and drip trays
- Model: ATO-898
Apply coupon code "AIRFRYER" for a savings of $120 off list. Buy Now at aukeyhome.com
- 5.8-quart capacity
- 1,500W
- up to 400°F
At more than 20% off, this is the lowest price we found by $25. Buy Now at Amazon
- dishwasher-safe basket and crisper plate
- 450°F max temperature
- tempered glass display
- nine 1-touch functions
- Model: CAF-L501
Save on knife block sets, steak knives, carving sets, bakeware, small appliances, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Henckels International Statement 20-Piece Self-Sharpening Knife Set w/ Block for $239.95 ($588 off).
- Shipping is $5.99, but orders of $25 or more receive free shipping.
- Sold by Zwilling Henckels via eBay.
That's $82 under list and tied as the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Upstore via eBay.
- Message the store with your preference of Dell or HP; exact models and specifications vary.
- two 19" LCD monitors
- WiFi adapter
- keyboard/mouse
- Windows 10
Discounts on over 200 items to update cabinet and drawer storage. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Rev-A-Shelf 5WB2-0922CR-1 9" x 22" 2-Tier Cabinet Pull Out Wire Basket for $94.99
- Sold by several vendors via eBay.
Coupon code "SAVEONCR15" cuts it to $58 under the best price we could find for a new pair. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Sennheiser via eBay.
- 30-hour battery life
- Bluetooth 5.0
- in-line voice assistant
- frequency response of 18Hz to 22kHz
