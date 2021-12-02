It's $103 off and $8 under what you'd pay at other CPO storefronts. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
- 0.8HP
- 150PSI max tank pressure
- 120V motor
- low noise
- 25-foot coil hose
- 8-piece accessory kit
- Model: CMB15
- UPC: 043909691122, 756655427586, 885911186148, 799360244628, 757073153545, 744211205112
Published 27 min ago
Popularity: 1/5
That's the lowest price we could find by $16. Buy Now at Amazon
- tool-free stall and jam releases
- includes battery and charger
- 18-gauge brad nailer
- dual LED work lights
- depth adjustment
- Model: PCC790LA
- UPC: 885911428569
It's the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
- 120-volts
- 7-1/4" blade
- 45° bevel capacity
- Model: PCE300
It's the lowest price we could find by $4. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
- adjustable miter square
- stainless steel table top and screws
- adjustable splash guard
- 6.5-amp motor
- Model: PCE980
You'd pay over $40 elsewhere. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP. (Not a member? It's free to sign up.)
- supports up to 750-lb. of workload
- collapsible metal legs
- anti-slip rubber pad
- Model: STST60997
Apply coupon code "YWVV4NNJ" for a savings of $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Jetpro via Amazon.
- 0.21-oz. capacity
- adjustable nozzle
- 4 jets
- Model: PJ-1059B
Save on power tools, knives, lighting, shower heads, and more. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Gerber Gear Suspension-NXT Needle Nose Pliers Multitool for $22.99 ($12 off).
Take half off with coupon code "O4VGWOMJ". Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Xinjidaichuang via Amazon.
- 24 screwdriver bit heads and 1 shaft
- magnetic box
Save on knife block sets, steak knives, carving sets, bakeware, small appliances, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Henckels International Statement 20-Piece Self-Sharpening Knife Set w/ Block for $239.95 ($588 off).
- Shipping is $5.99, but orders of $25 or more receive free shipping.
- Sold by Zwilling Henckels via eBay.
Take up to 72% off a huge selection of new, open-box, and refurbished iPhones. Shop Now at eBay
- See individual product pages for warranty details on open-box and refurbished items.
- Sold by various third-party eBay sellers.
Save on nearly 100 open-box and used chairs from one of the most well-regarded brands around. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Design Within Reach Outlet via eBay.
- These items are final sale and come without a warranty.
- Pictured is the Herman Miller Aeron Chair for $907 ($488 off).
Save on hundreds of options from Apple, Samsung, LG, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Each item is backed by a 1-year Allstate warranty.
- Pictured is the refurb Unlocked Samsung Galaxy Note 10 256GB Android Phone for $309.99 ($10 drop from Cyber Monday; refurb low now by $54).
