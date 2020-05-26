New
Polsen RM-800 Large-Diaphragm Condenser Microphone
$90 $150
Features
  • 1.4" / 35.56 mm diaphragm
  • 100 Hz, 10 dB/Octave high pass filter
  • frequency range of 30Hz to 20kHz
  • custom metal pop screen
  • Model: RM-800
