Advance Auto Parts · 1 hr ago
Pilot French Fry Holder
$1.99 $10
It also holds kids' stuff like juice boxes and crayons, making inevitable messes easier to contain. Not to mention keeping those fries out of the seat crack. Buy Now at Advance Auto Parts

Tips
  • It's only available for pickup (add your zip code to see availability).
Features
  • measures 7.25" H x 4.2" W x 2.75" L
  • fits in car cup holder slot
  • Model: PR-039
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
Popularity: 4/5
