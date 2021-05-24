Philips Viva Digital Plus Air Fryer for $70
eBay
Certified Refurb Philips Viva Digital Plus Air Fryer
$70 $300
free shipping

That's $230 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by householdgear via eBay.
  • It's a certified refurb item covered by a 2-year Allstate warranty.
  • up to 60 mins time control
  • auto shut off
  • Model: HD923822
  • Published 1 hr ago
