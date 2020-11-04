It's $150 less than buying it new elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- This item is in like-new condition.
- It's covered by a 2-year Allstate comprehensive warranty.
- Sold by Household Gear via eBay.
- dishwasher safe
- LED display
- on/off switch
- ready signal
- storage compartment
- Model: HR2375/06
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
Save on 15 refurbished Philips small appliances. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Philips Avance Pasta and Noodle Maker Plus for $149.95. (It's $150 less than buying it new elsewhere.)
- Sold by Household Gear via eBay.
- These item are backed by a 2-year Allstate comprehensive warranty.
That's $4 off list and the lowest price we could find by $39. Buy Now at Amazon
- includes the motor, lid, blade, basket, and chopper bowl
- Model: HR2505/26
That's $200 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Householdgear via eBay.
- A 2-year Allstate warranty applies.
- intuitive touch display
- 12-step grinder adjustment
- makes espresso, hot water, cappuccino, coffee, latte macchiato, and americano
- includes a measuring scoop, water hardness test strip, a Qu a clean filter, lattego storage lid, and grease tube
- Model: EP3241/54
Save $160 over the best price we found for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- In White.
- Sold by householdgear via eBay.
- A 2-year Allstate warranty applies.
- dishwasher safe drawer and basket
- keep warm function
- 4 preset functions
- 0.8 kg capacity
- digital display
- 1,425-watt
- Model: HD9641/66
It's the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- It's expected back in stock on November 13, but can be ordered at this price now.
- shatterproof
- reusable stainless steel filter
- 100% BPA free and dishwasher safe
- Model: K11872-10US
Apply coupon code "UIYUUXV3" for a savings of $12. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Sunavo via Amazon.
- Available in Silver.
- compatible with all cookware
- carrying handles
- 6 power levels
- heat tube
- Model: HP102-D2
Save on an array of small appliances including coffee makers, air fryers, noodle makers, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- These are sold by HouseholdGear via eBay.
Take 50% off with coupon code "TZHILUSW". Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by PeggyBuy US via Amazon.
- 4 single serve brewers compatible with ground coffee, coffee pods, and various capsules
- dry brewing protection
- 27-oz. water reservoir
- removable drip tray
- 2 cup size options
- auto-clean mode
That's $15 under what you'd pay for a new one at Worx direct.It's $4 less than the next best price for this item in new condition from Amazon. Buy Now at eBay
- No warranty information is available, although the seller does offer a 30-day return policy.
- fits gas or electric models
- includes 1 universal fit tube adapter, 1 Trivac adapter, 1 Turbine Fusion adapter, flexible 8-foot hose, and mesh hood
- Model: WA4058
It's $337 under list price and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
- compact drill/driver
- 1/4" impact driver
- 4.5" / 5" grinder
- oscillating multi-tool
- 6.5" circular saw
- compact jobsite blower
- reciprocating saw
- 1/2-gallon wet/dry portable vac
- LED work light
- jobsite Bluetooth speaker
- two 20V Max li-ion batteries
- 12V/20V Max li-ion charger
- 2 contractor bags
- Model: DCK1020D2
- UPC: 885911533904
Save on up to 27 items, with prices starting from $45. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
- Pictured is the Refurb Milwaukee M12 Li-Ion 3/8" Drill/Driver for $49.99 (low by $5).
That's the best price we could find by $20, although most major retailers charge around $130 and above. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Black/Yellow.
- Sold by adidas via eBay.
- The discount applies in cart.
That's the best price we could find by $176. Buy Now at Costco
- uses advanced infrared technology and special reflectors to heat
- heats up to a consistent 446°F
- Model: HD6371/94
The price drops at checkout. It's the best we could find by $10. Buy Now at Amazon
- includes foil shaver, steel blade shaver, extra-wide hair trimmer, various trimming guards, and nose & ear trimmer
- DualCut technology
- 5 hour run time on a single charge
- fully washable
- Model: MG7750/49
Most stores charge at least $58. Buy Now at Amazon
- 5 adjustable lengths
- 80 minutes of run time
- dual sided design
- self-sharpening blades
- Model: BG7030/49
That's a savings of $2 and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- 11-watt
- wedge base
- 2,800-Kelvin
- Model: 415828
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|57%
|--
|$150
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register