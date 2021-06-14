Peanuts Motorized Ice-Skating Rink for $12
Walmart · 32 mins ago
Peanuts Motorized Ice-Skating Rink
$12 $51
free shipping w/ $35

It's the lowest price we could find by $38. Buy Now at Walmart

  • Shipping adds $5.99 or orders of $35 or more qualify for free shipping.
  • plays holiday music and the characters skate around the pond
  • requires 3 x AA batteries (not included)
  • measures 8" x 8" x 7"
  • for ages 3+
  • Model: 45262
