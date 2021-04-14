You'll save at least $59 over what you would pay for these items separately. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 18.1MP high-sensitivity MOS sensor
- 10fps shooting rate
- 4K at 30fps video
- 60x zoom optical lens
- includes SanDisk 64GB Extreme Pro memory card and holster bag
- Model: DC-FZ80
Clip the 10% off on page coupon and apply code "EP268UVI" for a 50% savings. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by SZKWD Ltd via Amazon.
- app controlled
- motion detection alert
- 120° viewing angle
- up to 128GB microSD card capacity
- includes mini security camera, short & long charging cables, charger, and instruction manual
Save on cameras, computers, audio equipment, musical instruments, and more. Shop Now at Adorama
- Shipping varies, but many items get free shipping.
Apply code "20IGFLCS" and clip the 5% coupon (on select items) to save $12. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by AbergBestDirect via Amazon.
- Available in several colors (Blue pictured). Orange is a few cents less via clip and code.
- 720p video recording
- 8x digital zoom
- 2.7" LCD
- Model: 20180112
Save $21 when you apply coupon code "IYMRMCBQ", and make this the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Blue or Pink.
- Sold by Diahoud via Amazon.
- shockproof
- 2" IPS display
- 32GB memory card
- 1080p HD video recording
- 600mAh rechargeable battery
Save $130 off the list price. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Qualcomm Snapdragon octa-core processor
- 6.2" 2280x1080 display
- 4GB RAM, 64GB storage
- 16 MP + 5 MP dual-camera system
- Android 9.0 (Pie) OS
- Model: PAFV0001US
Save $40 off list price. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Available in Black or Silver.
- Qualcomm MSM8917 Snapdragon 425 1.4GHz quad-core processor 8" 1280x800 touchscreen LCD
- 2GB RAM & 32GB storage
- 5MP camera
- 802.11n wireless & Bluetooth 4.2
- Model: SM-T290NZKAXAR
- UPC: 786513462657
That's the lowest price we've seen for this model. Most stores charge $839 or more. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 10th-gen Intel Core i5-1035G7 1.2GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.5" 2256x1504 PixelSense touch display
- 8GB RAM; 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: VGY-00001
It's the lowest price we could find by $50. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Intel Core i5-8257U 1.4GHz Coffee Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.3" 2560x1600 Retina display
- 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- USB-C Thunderbolt 3, DisplayPort, HDMI
- MacOS 10.15 (Catalina)
- Model: MXK32LL/A
That ties the best price we've seen and is a low now by $2. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by My Battery Supplier via Amazon.
- one 5V USB charging port
- charges AA or AAA batteries
- Model: BQ-CC75ASBA
That's a savings of 25%. Buy Now at Amazon
- In Silver/Black.
- 3 nanotech blades and arc foil
- flexible pivoting head
- 13,000 cuts per minute
- built-in pop up trimmer
- 10-stage LCD display
- sonic vibration cleaning mode
- Model: ES8103S
