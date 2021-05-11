Panasonic 3300-Lumen XGA 3LCD Projector for $399
New
Ends Today
B&H Photo Video · 46 mins ago
Panasonic 3300-Lumen XGA 3LCD Projector
$399 $699
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $168. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Features
  • 1024 x 768 resolution
  • 1.48 to 1.78:1 throw ratio
  • up to 300" projection
  • HDMI, composite video, and 2 x VGA inputs
  • Model: PT-LB355U
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires in 18 hr
    Published 46 min ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
All Deals LCD Projectors B&H Photo Video Panasonic
Mac Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
B&H Photo Video 42% -- $399 Buy Now