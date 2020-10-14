It's a savings of $38 off the list price. Buy Now at FactoryOutletStore.com
- 2-level ozone output
- built-in green utility lights
- built-in quiet fan
- Model: HR-230
Save 54% with coupon code "863XRAOP". Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Zhuoxing via Amazon.
- made of zinc alloy
- silicone tip
- key ring
- Model: LQA
Keep your hands warm and your phone charged as the temperature drops with this deal when you clip the on-page $8 off coupon to save a total of $15 off list. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Classic Black at this price.
- Other colors drop to
$18.99$21.99 and $19.99$22.99 with the same clip coupon.
- Sold by Ocoopa Direct via Amazon.
- made from ABS and aircraft-grade aluminum
- 3 temperature levels 95°-107°F, 104°-118°F, and 118°-131°F
- 5,200mAh rechargeable battery functions as portable power bank with USB-C charging port
- Model: OC118s
Clip the 20% on-page coupon to drop it to $23 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by SkyGenius Plus via Amazon.
- 10X power magnification
- 50mm large objective lens
- 367ft/1000yds large field of view
- Model: SKGST10X50
That's the best price we could find by $8. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or spend $45 or more to bag free shipping.
- keeps liquids cold for up to 36 hours (48 hours with ice) or hot for up to 12 hours
- leak-proof lid
- carry handles
- BPA- and lead-free
- Model: 15055
Apply code "5444UG2K" to save 50%. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Smadon via Amazon.
- 80" x 80" drops to $15.49.
- Available in Red Stripes or Blue Stripes.
- built-in carry handle
- includes storage bag
With deals on tents, sleeping bags, coolers, and other camping necessites, some could say these prices are in tents. (It's a camping deal; Dad jokes are required.) Shop Now at Amazon
With prices from $6, save on camping apparel, water bottles, duffel bags, gloves, and more. Shop Now at Amazon
Prime members save $7 over the next best price we found in any color. Buy Now at Amazon
- In Amp at this price.
- leak-proof pop-up spout
- dishwasher safe
- spout cover
- view stripe
- BPA free
- Model: 2099137
Clip the 20% coupon and apply code "K9V4FPDF" to save $15 off list. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by FTWord via Amazon.
- adjustable clamp length
- 3 grasp points
- universal phone compatibility
- Model: AV640-BLACK
That's a savings of $10 off list. Buy Now at Amazon
- Link is for reference only; it must be ordered via Alexa voice command: "Alexa, order a Smart Bulb."
- voice control w/ Alexa or Google Assistant
- Model: W11-N11
Clip the on-page 10% off coupon and apply code "CIWVFNMP" to save a total of 50%. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by AI-Direct via Amazon.
- made of aluminum alloy
- compatible with 4" to 12.9" screens
- adjustable tilt
- height adjust from 4.13" to 8.66"
- fits cases with max thickness of 15mm
- Model: LE784
Though this is at list price, it is not available for preorder anywhere else at the moment. Buy Now at Amazon
- This item will be released on November 24
- 1 or 2 players
- full size joysticks and buttons
- volume knob
- 17" Screen
- lighted Marquee
- stereo speakers
- USB port
- Model: 1171M01
