New
eBay · 41 mins ago
Onn 50" 4K UHD HDR Roku Smart TV
$149 $218
free shipping

Apply coupon code "PARTYFOR25" to drop it to $149.25, which 2nd best priced 50" 4K TV we've seen in any condition, and $69 less than the best we could find for a new one today. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by VIP Outlet via eBay
  • a 90-day VIP Outlet warranty applies
Features
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • built-in Roku TV (with access to Netflix, Youtube, Hulu Plus, more)
  • 3 HDMI ports, USB
  • Model: 100012585
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "PARTYFOR25"
  • Expires 9/8/2020
    Published 41 min ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals TVs eBay Onn
50" 4K HDR Smart TV
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 31% -- $149 Buy Now
Walmart   $218 (exp 1 day ago) -- Check Price