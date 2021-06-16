Onn 100012588 70" 4K LED UHD Roku Smart TV for $528
Walmart · 53 mins ago
Onn 100012588 70" 4K LED UHD Roku Smart TV
$528
free shipping

It's the lowest price we could find for any new 70" 4K Smart TV on the market right now. Similar TVs at Best Buy are over $600. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • HDR10
  • built-in Roku
  • 3 HDMI inputs
  • Model: 100012588
