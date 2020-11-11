That's $52 under the best price we could find for a TV with these specs elsewhere. Buy Now at Walmart
- 2160p (4K) resolution
- 3 HDMI inputs & 1 USB port
- Roku streaming services, including VUDU, Netflix, Youtube, Disney +, Hulu, and more
- Model: 100021258
Published 1 hr ago
Popularity: 0/5
That's a low by $50 and the cheapest 39" or 40" Smart TV we've ever seen. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 720p resolution
- voice remote w/ Alexa
- access to streaming services
- 3 HDMI ports
- Model: NS-39DF310NA21
That's $100 under our September mention, $250 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR10 & HLG
- Android TV with Smart TV apps
- Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant compatibility
- 2 USB ports & 3 HDMI inputs
- Model: 70H6570G
That's $200 under its previous best-ever price (from April) and $400 off list. Buy Now at Walmart
- 26" aluminum frame
- Shimano grip shifter (6-speed)
- 20mph max speed
- 36V / 250W rear hub motor
- 1 hour / 20 min run time
- Model: HYP-E26-1104
That's a savings of $32 off list and the best price we've seen for any factory-sealed 4K Roku streaming media player. Buy Now at Walmart
- $5 Vudu Movie Credit in box
- voice control
- codecs for DTS Digital Surround, Dolby Atmos, and Dolby Audio
- includes headphones
- Model: 4662RW
That's $5 under our March mention and the best price we've seen. It's also $30 under what you'd pay purchasing from LEGO direct. Buy Now at Walmart
- 1,500 pieces
- ages 4+
- build 10 animal figures
- Model: 11011
That's the best price we could find for this refurbished bundle by $77. Buy Now at eBay
- 1280x720 (720p) native resolution
- HDMI & USB
- up to 150” picture size
- two 15W integrated speakers
- aux audio out
- Model: ONA19AV902
