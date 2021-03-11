New
Refurb Omega Centrifugal Juicer with Extra Large Chute
$48 $78
free shipping

Apply coupon code "DN2100" for a total of $57 off list. Buy Now at Bargain Junkie

Tips
  • No warranty information is available, but the seller does offer a 30-day return policy.
Features
  • 2 speeds
  • 2.95" chute
  • automatic pulp ejection
  • dishwasher safe parts
  • non-slip suction feet
  • Model: C2100S
  • Code "DN2100"
  • Expires 3/24/2021
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
