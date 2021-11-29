It's $20 more elsewhere. Buy Now at Lowe's
- LED touch pad control panel
- temperature range from 60°F - 400°F in 5° increments
- integrated probe
- 100 pre-programmed recipes
- features preheat, reheat, warm, sear, and stage functions
- Model: 38001
Apply coupon code "806PR82O" for a savings of $38. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Lambent Fashion & Jewelry via Amazon.
- It ships from the seller and may take up to 3 weeks to arrive.
- 2-in-1 knife and cutting board
- stainless steel blade
- dishwasher safe
- locking handle
That's the lowest price we could find by $26. Buy Now at Amazon
- In 1-Slice at this price.
- includes griddle w/ glass lid, 4-cup coffeemaker, and toaster oven
- measures 10.6" x 10" x 16.3"
- Model: EBK8806BL
Shop in-cart discounts from brands like Bella, Insignia, Chefman, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- Pictured is the Bella Pro Series 6-Qt. Digital Air Fryer for $49.99 in cart ($50 off).
It's $280 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Target
- It's available in several colors (Ice Blue pictured).
- 10 speeds
- 5-quart stainless steel bowl with handle
- power hub fits over 10 optional attachments (not included)
- includes flat beater, Powerknead spiral dough hook, and stainless steel wire whip
- Model: KV25G0X
More than 25,000 products, ranging from Christmas trees to freezers, are discounted in Lowe's Cyber Monday sale. Shop Now at Lowe's
The deals change daily, so don't wait to buy. Save on bath fixtures, garden tools, home improvement, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
Shop over 30 tools from top brands like DeWalt, Bosch, Craftsman, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or orders of $45 or more ship free.
Save on tool chests, saws, combo kits, hand tools, lighting, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Choose store pickup, where available, to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $45 or more.
- Pictured is the Kobalt 2-Tool 24V Max Brushless Combo Kit for $149 ($50 off list).
It's $90 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- reusable, stainless-steel pre-filter (20-year lifespan)
- a bio-guard filter (20-year lifespan)
- ozone emission removal filter (20-year lifespan)
- 4 combination HEPA/activated carbon filters(1 in unit + 3 Extra)
