Sportsman's Warehouse · 1 hr ago
$6.97 $15
pickup
That's the best price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Sportsman's Warehouse
- Choose store pickup to avoid the $6.95 shipping charge.
- dual SlideLock carabiners joined by magnetic locking collar
- quick release or locking collar
- neodymium magnets w/ 6-lb. holding power
- Model: MSBL-03-R7
