B&H Photo Video charges a buck more. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- Converts incandescent to LED lighting
- Fits AA mini maglite
- 40 meters beam distance
- 25 hours battery run time
- Push button tailcap
- Model: LUC2-07
-
Published 40 min ago
-
Popularity: 5/5
That's the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now at REI
- Spend $50 for free shipping, or opt for store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge.
- 3 LED modes
- 2-position carabiner
- weather resistant
Apply coupon code "UC2XSZQH" for a savings of $10. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Venrsai via Amazon.
- 104 LED beads
- 120° coverage
- motion sensor with 33-foot range
- IP65 waterproof and heatproof
- Model: BMS07104
Apply coupon code "VBPRUFZY" for a savings of $26. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by efiealls via Amazon.
- motion sensor
- IP65 waterproof
- 3 lighting modes
Save up to $17 on LED tactical flashlights, headlamps, and more. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Energizer LED Keychain Mini Flashlight for $8.31 ($5 off).
That's the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now at eBay
Save on sanders, drills, saws, and more. 10 items are available. The price drops in cart for Ace Rewards members. (Not a member? It's free to join.) Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- Pictured is the DeWalt 20V MAX Orbital Sander (No Battery) for $109 (low by $30).
It's the lowest price we could find by $15. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- The price drops in cart for Ace Rewards members. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- connectable case
- CNC-machined bit tip
- patented bit-bar design
- magnetic screw lock sleeve
- Model: DWA2T40IR
- UPC: 885911344821
Save on lanterns, lighting, plant pots, ornaments, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
Save on lanterns, wrenches, work gloves, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP. (It's free to join.)
That's the best price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Sportsman's Warehouse
- Choose store pickup to avoid the $6.95 shipping charge.
- dual SlideLock carabiners joined by magnetic locking collar
- quick release or locking collar
- neodymium magnets w/ 6-lb. holding power
- Model: MSBL-03-R7
That's a buck under what you'd pay locally. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available at this price in Orange.
- waterproof & UV resistant
- Model: GT3-4PK-31
That's the best deal we could find by a buck, although most stores charge $30 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
- In several colors (White pictured).
- 10 feet long
- 4 gear ties
- glow & flash modes
- 6 hour run time
- Model: RSLR3-02-R8
That's a buck less than you'd pay at Best Buy. Buy Now at Amazon
- In Olive or Orange.
- 2" blade
- carabiner clip
- Model: KMTK-08-R7
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Ace Hardware
|--
|$10
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register