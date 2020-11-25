That's a $50 drop in three weeks and the best price we've seen. It's also a $50 low today. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 6 x programmable cooking functions
- 2 x 4-qt cooking baskets
- temperature range of 105°F to 450°F
- Model: DZ201
-
Published 20 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
Use coupon code "THANKS" and save $88 (including the Kohl's Cash) over the next best price we found. Buy Now at Kohl's
- Kohl's Cash can be redeemed in-store or online from November 28 through December 9.
- includes 2 sheet pans, 2 wire racks, air fry basket, roast tray, crumb tray, and 15-recipe guide
- measures 17.09" L x 20.22" W x 13.34" H
- 90-second oven preheat time
- True Surround Convection
- 10 cooking functions
- digital display
- 1,800-watt
- Model: DT201
That's the best price we could find by $30. Buy Now at Bed Bath & Beyond
- 1400W
- 72-oz. total crushing pitcher
- 3 preset blending programs
- Model: BN701
That's $90 less than you'd pay for a comparable Ninja blender system elsewhere. Buy Now at Target
- 1200W
- dishwasher-safe parts
- Includes a 72-oz. pitcher, blending cup, dough hooks, recipe book, and two 5-cup bowls
That's $25 less than Amazon and the best price we've seen, even before factoring in the $30 in Kohl's Cash. Buy Now at Kohl's
- Use coupon code "THANKS" to get the discount.
- The Kohl's Cash can be redeemed from November 28 to December 9.
- Grill, air crisp, roast, bake and dehydrate
- Model: AG302
Shop and save on a selection of small kitchen appliances including air fryers, coffee makers, indoor grills, and much more. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Pictured is the Aria 30-quart Touchscreen Air Fryer Toaster Oven for $130 (a low by $6).
- Opt for in store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $45 or more.
Save up to $37 off the list price. Buy Now at Macy's
- Shipping adds $10.95 or get it free by spending $25 or more. (In-store pickup may also be available.)
- Pictured is the Bella Stainless Steel Waffle Maker for $7.99 after rebate ($37 off).
- Redeem the $12 mail-in rebate to get this discount.
You'll have to jump through the hoops of redeeming a rebate, but that saves $69 or more off list price. Buy Now at Kohl's
- Add three appliances to your cart and check out with coupon code "THANKS". Then, redeem this $14 rebate (per appliance) to get this deal.
- Pad your order to $50 or more to bag $15 in Kohl's Cash. (The Kohl's Cash can be redeemed from November 28 to December 9.)
- Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $8.95 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $75 or more.
Blend coupon code "THANKS" with a mail-in rebate (linked below) to drop this to a huge $23 off list. Buy Now at Kohl's
- Here's the $14 mail-in rebate.
- Available via curbside pickup only.
- 1-touch operation
- 180W
- 24" cord length
- Model: TM-4MBL
Save on over 50 items including treadmills, massage devices, exercise bikes, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Most items ship free. Opt. for in-store pickup where available on items that do not include free shipping.
- Pictured is the ProForm Smart Power 995i Treadmill for $999 ($1,001 off).
It's $45 under list price. Buy Now at Best Buy
- It's available via curbside pickup only.
- HP Instant Ink compatible
- Bluetooth
- LCD display
- prints, scans, and copies
- Model: DeskJet 2725
That's the best price we could find by $170. Buy Now at Best Buy
- This is only available via pickup, and only in select ZIP codes.
- Intel Celeron N3350 1.1GHz Apollo Lake dual-core processor
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) touchscreen
- 4GB RAM, 32GB eMMC storage
- Chrome OS
- Model: 14-CA061DX
Nearly all of Best Buy's Black Friday deals are available now, with the remaining set to start on Thanksgiving Day. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Shipping starts around $5, although most orders of $35 or more ship for free.
Apply coupon code "THANKS" and factor in the included $45 Kohl's Cash to get it $98 less our mention from 2 weeks ago, the lowest price we could find by $78, and the best deal we've seen. For further savings, if you pad your order to $200, you'll get an additional $15 in Kohl's Cash. Buy Now at Kohl's
- Kohl's Cash can be redeemed in-store or online from November 28 to December 9.
- Smart Cook System
- Foodi Smart Thermometer
- grill, air crisp, bake, roast, dehydrate, broil
- 500° Fahrenheit cyclonic grilling technology
- includes a grill grate and fry basket
- Model: FG551
Get this price via coupon code "TURKEY15". Thanks to the included $15 Kohl's Cash, that's the best price we could find by $30. Buy Now at Kohl's
- Redeem Kohl's Cash November 28 through December 9.
- 50-oz. glass carafe
- 6 brew sizes
- built-in frother
- Model: CM401
That's a savings of 24%. Buy Now at Amazon
- air fry, air roast, air broil, bake, bagel, toast, dehydrate, and keep warm functions
- includes sheet pan and air fry basket
- removable crumb tray
- 60 second preheat
- flips up for storage
- 1,800-watt
- Model: SP101
Apply coupon code "THANKS" and factor in the $30 Kohl's Cash to get $36 under our October mention, the lowest price we could find by $56, and the best deal we've seen. For even more savings, if you pad your order to $150, you'll get an additional $15 Kohl's Cash. Buy Now at Kohl's
- Kohl's Cash can be redeemed in-store or online from November 28 to December 9.
- TenderCrisp technology
- pressure cook, air fry/air crisp, steam, slow cook, yogurt, sear/sauté, bake/roast, broil, and dehydrate functions
- 8-qt. pot and 5-qt. Cook & Crisp basket, and deluxe reversible rack for different cooking capacities
- includes silicone mitts and recipe book
- Model: FD402
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Best Buy
|54%
|--
|$100
|Buy Now
|Amazon
|$150 (exp 20 mins ago)
|--
|Check Price
|Kohl's
|$150 (exp 2 wks ago)
|--
|Check Price
Sign In or Register