Best Buy · 20 mins ago
Ninja Foodi 6-in-1 2-Basket Air Fryer
$100 $220
free shipping

That's a $50 drop in three weeks and the best price we've seen. It's also a $50 low today. Buy Now at Best Buy

Features
  • 6 x programmable cooking functions
  • 2 x 4-qt cooking baskets
  • temperature range of 105°F to 450°F
  • Model: DZ201
