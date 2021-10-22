Amazon is charging $115 for a refurb model, making this an exceptional deal which yields savings of $46. Buy Now at Meh
- A 90-day Meh warranty applies.
- Apply coupon code "DEALNEWSFS" to get free shipping.
- works as a pressure cooker, air fryer, and dehydrator
- 6.5-quart non-stick ceramic-coated pot
- Model: OP302
That's $107 under the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at BuyDig
- A 6-month Ninja warranty applies.
- Smart Cook System
- Foodi Smart Thermometer
- grill, air crisp, bake, roast, dehydrate, broil
- 500° Fahrenheit cyclonic grilling technology
- includes a grill grate and fry basket
- Model: FG551
Apply coupon code "60LCU1S2" for a savings of $13. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available at this price in White.
- Sold by TrebleWind via Amazon.
- food-grade SUS304 stainless steel blades
- BPA-free blender jar
It's the best price we could find by $11. Buy Now at Amazon
- Live near a Belk store? You may be able to grab it in-store for a buck less.
- non-slip base
- includes 2 spare blades
- Model: 093209-006
Apply coupon code "XRFMT" for a savings of $60. Buy Now at aukeyhome.com
- 1.5-quart double wall freezer bowl
- LCD readout
- one touch operation
Save 20% to 50% off popular kitchen brands, and up to 60% off furniture this Fall. That includes 20% off Breville coffee makers, 25% off Le Creuset demi kettles, up to 25% off KitchenAid, up to 40% off Staub cookware, up to 40% off Staub ceramic bakeware, and much more. It also has decor starting from $2, and furniture from $17. Shop Now at Crate & Barrel
- Shipping starts at $4.95, although many items ship for free.
It's $50 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- created at a max temperature of 30,000°F
- shot-blasted, hard-anodized exterior that resists scratches like stainless steel
- tempered glass lids
- Model: C39800
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Meh
|--
|$69
|Buy Now
|Kohl's
|$170 (exp 1 yr ago)
|--
|Check Price
Sign In or Register