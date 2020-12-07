New
Certified Refurb Ninja Foodi 5-in-1 Indoor Grill w/ Air Fryer
$140 $240
It's $39 less than buying it new from Ninja direct and the best outright price we've seen for any Ninja Foodi 5-in-1 Indoor Grill. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by GoodAsNewElectronics via eBay.
  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
  • Available in several colors (Stainless pictured).
  • 5 cooking functions
  • 4 grill controls
  • temperature range from 150ºF to 500ºF
  • adjustable fan speeds
  • Model: IG302
