Walmart · 24 mins ago
Night Owl 4-Camera 8-Channel 1080p Wired DVR with 1TB HDD
$150 $259
free shipping

That's a savings of $109 off list and tied with the best price we've seen for a similar Night Owl security kit. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • remote viewing
  • real-time alerts
  • night vision
  • iOS and Android compatible app
  • Model: WMBF-2VDP81-4
