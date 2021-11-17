This is half off and the lowest price we found by $50. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 1.5GHz triple-core processor
- 1 WAN and 4 LAN ports
- speeds up to 5.2Gbps
- USB 3.0 port
- 4 antennas
- Model: RAX48-100NAS
-
Published 28 min ago
-
Popularity: 1/5
That's $100 off and $151 less than similar models sold at Best Buy. Buy Now at Walmart
- 1.5Gbps dual-band router + 2 satellites
- Covers up to 4500 sq. ft.
- Model: MK6W-100NAS
It's $75 under our July mention of a new system, $195 off list, and within $6 of the all-time low for a refurb. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Dealparade via eBay.
- A 2-year Allstate warranty applies.
- speeds up to 3Gb/s
- 6 internal antennas
- 710MHz quad-core processor
- 512MB RAM and 4GB flash storage
- 4 Gigabit Ethernet ports per device & 1 USB port per device
- Model: RBK50100NAS
That's the best price we could find by $20. Buy Now at Walmart
- Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the $5.99 shipping, or pad your order a couple of bucks to get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.
- up to 300+700 Mbps dual-band WiFi
- Model: R6080-100NAS
Clip the on-page coupon to save $22. Buy Now at Amazon
- speeds up to 400Mbps (2.4G) + 867Mbps(5G)
- MU-MIMO supports up to 40 devices
- 2 antennas
- USB Type A and Type C ports
- Model: GL-MT1300
You'd pay $10 more elsewhere for other open-box units or refurbs. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by paydeals via eBay.
- up to 1900 Mbps speeds
- 1GHz dual-core CPU
- Model: TM-AC1900
That's the best price we could find by $30. Buy Now at Amazon
- 1625Mbps on both 5GHz bands; 750Mbps on 2.4GHz
- 1.8GHz 64-bit CPU
- 1 WAN; 4 LAN gigabit ports
- Alexa-compatible
- Model: Archer A20 V3
It's $55 off list and the best price we could find by $5 Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by qualitycellz via eBay.
- 256GB RAM
- up to 10 hours of use per full charge
- Model: MF928
With discounts on electronics including monitors, TVs, soundbars, and more, there's something for everyone on your gifting list. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Sign in to your My Best Buy account to get the Black Friday Price Guarantee. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
Save on select Apple products like iPhone 13, MacBooks, Apple Watch, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
Take up to $900 off iPhone 13 Pro with activation and trade-in, up to $500 off MacBook Pro, and up to $150 off select models of the iPad Pro. Plus, get up to a $460 Best Buy gift card with trade-ins of qualifying iPads (pictured), and save on Apple Watch, AirPods, Powerbeats, HomePod, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
It's a savings of $400 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Best Buy
- speeds up to 19.8mph
- ride up to 38-minutes on single charge
- 400W brushless motor
- front & rear hydraulics
You'd pay over $70 elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
- 4 PoE+ ports
- Model: GS305EP
It's a buck under our mention from June, $10 off list, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- 5 Gigabit ports
- supports desktop or wall mount placement
- plug and play
- Model: GS305
- UPC: 606449140088
Save $50 off list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- adds WiFi range coverage up to 1,200 square feet
- connects up to 20 devices
- Model: EX6150-100AUS
That's a low by $11, although most sellers charge $300. Buy Now at Amazon
- up to 5,000 sq. ft. coverage
- Model: SRK60-100NAS
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Best Buy
|50%
|--
|$150
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register