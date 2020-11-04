New
Refurb Netgear AC1750 DOCSIS 3.0 WiFi Cable Modem and Router Combo
$83
free shipping

That's $70 under the lowest price we could find for a new one, although most major retailers charge $180 or more.

  Sold by Deal Parade via eBay with a 90-day Netgear warranty.
  • compatible with Xfinity from Comcast, Spectrum, Cox, CableONE, & more
  • 3-in-one DOCSIS 3.0 cable modem + AC1750 WiFi router+ 4 Gigabit wired switch
  • Model: C6300-100NAR
  • UPC: 606449112986
Netgear NETGEAR C6300-100NAR DOCSIS 3.0 WiFi Cable Modem Router with AC1750 16x4 Download speeds. Certified
  • Netgear Certified Refurbished product is manufacturer refurbished to work and look as new with 90 Day Warranty and email support. All accessories are included with limited documentation and additional information online. Netgear recommends to udpate the firmware for the device to be up to date.
  • Two-in-One DOCSIS 3.0 Cable Modem + WiFi Router delivers 16x4 AC1750 WiFi and up to 680Mbps modem speed. Advised to call ISP to get their MAC ID set if not auto-detected. Recommend the product to be placed closer to the cable line for better wifi signal.
  • Certified to work with fast internet speed tiers of Cable Internet Providers like XFINITY from Comcast, Time Warner Cable, Cox, Cablevision, Bright House Networks, & More (Not Compatible with Cable Bundled Voice Services)
  • Required for fastest Internet speed tiers offered by XFINITY from Comcast, Time Warner MAXX and Cox Premier & Ultimate
  • Netgear Refurbished product may have a removed serial number. You will need to state the product is refurbished (state the full part number) if emailing customer support. See the attached (image) flyer to obtain the Serial Number and MAC Address information that maybe needed by your Cable provider before contacting them.
