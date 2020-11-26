That's $13 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- motorized acceleration function
- 10-dart clip
- includes 20 darts
- Model: F1031
-
-
-
That's $125 off and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Walmart
- holds 200 rounds
- shoots eight rounds per second
- Model: MXVIII-20K
It's $20 under list price. Buy Now at Walmart
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more).
- 18-dart clear clip (w/ 18 darts)
- Adjustable stock and acceleration button
- Fires darts up to 90 feet
That's the best price we could find by $13. Buy Now at Amazon
- adult sized
- articulating electronic fist
- Endgame movie inspired sound effects
- display mode
With the in-store pickup discount, it is $4 under our March mention and the best price we could find by $4, although most stores charge at least $25. Buy Now at Belk
- It is $18 if you choose to ship with free shipping at $49.
- requires 2 AA batteries (not included)
- 104-pieces
Save on over 50 toys from brands like Disney, FAO Schwarz, Hatchimals, and more. Shop Now at Kohl's
- Pictured is the Nerf Recon CQ-12 Elite Blaster for $27.99 ($12 off).
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $75 or more).
- You'll bag $10 in Kohl's Cash for every $50 you spend (redeemable from November 20 to 25).
Shop your favorite sets of Harry Potter, Star Wars, City, Creator, Architecture, and more. Shop Now at Target
- Pictured is LEGO Harry Potter Quidditch Match for $24 ($16 off).
- Shipping adds $5.99 or bag free shipping on orders of $35 or more.
Save on wide variety of over 11,000 items including car chargers, memory cards, smart displays, small appliances, video games, and much more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Chefman 10L Multifunction Digital Air Fryer for $69.99 (low by $60).
That's $30 less than our mention from last week, and the best price we've seen in any condition (we saw a refurb version for $180 in October). It's also $80 cheaper than you'd pay for a factory sealed item today. Buy Now at eBay
- In Black.
- This item is new but is missing the original packaging.
- A 1-year warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
- Sold by Quick Ship Electronics via eBay.
- fitness tracker, HR monitor, and more activity measurements
- 1.3" super AMOLED touchscreen
- 802.11n wireless, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2
- compatible with iOS and Android devices
- Model: SM-R800NZSCXAR
Huge discounts abound in this sale. Choose from brands like Apple, Samsung, LG, Motorola, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by various 3rd-party sellers via eBay.
Save on over 20 items including headphones from $60, speakers from $70, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- The banner says up to 40% off, but we found discounts up to 60% off within.
- Certified Refurbished Bose Solo 5 TV Sound System for $130 pictured ($70 off).
- These items are sold by Bose via eBay and are backed by a 2-year Allstate comprehensive warranty.
