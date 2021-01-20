Apply coupon code "273770" to save $20, and make this $126 under what you'd pay direct from Mr. Heater. Buy Now at Northern Tool
- Opt for store pickup, where available, to dodge the $31.49 shipping fee.
- onboard thermostat
- LED readout
- covers up to 1,750-square feet
- fuel level indicator
- replaceable external fuel filter
- Model: MH70KTFR
That's the best price we could find by $7. Buy Now at Wayfair
- Heats 1,200 square feet
- Adjustable thermostat
Apply code "DEALNEWS" to save at least $202 off the list price. Shop Now at Tanga
- 36" for $167.99.
- 42" for $247.99.
- 60" for $297.99.
- 750W or 1500W heat setting options w/ front air vent
- 5 settings of the brightness of bed and flame color
- 12 flame colors and 12-bed colors
- LED display
Use coupon code "DEALNEWS" to drop it to $7 less than you'd pay elsewhere. Buy Now at Tanga
- 2 speed fan
- 12 hour timer
- auto shut off
- remote control
It's $20 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Auzkin via Amazon
- 25-degree oscillation
- overheat protection
- Model: DH-QN06
Shop discounted tools, automotive, heaters, lawn & garden, clothing, cleaning supplies, and more. Plus, take an extra $20 off $100 with coupon code "273770". Shop Now at Northern Tool
- Choose in-store pickup where available to avoid the shipping charges, which vary by item.
Coupon code "271099" drops it to $88 less than you'd pay at Home Depot. Buy Now at Northern Tool
- Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $17.99 shipping fee.
- 110W
- aluminum frame
- scratch-resistant and anti-reflective coating
- includes 300W power inverter, charge controller, and connecting cables
- Model: 53110
Apply coupon code "273770" to make it the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now at Northern Tool
- 3/8" drill driver
- 1/4" hex impact driver
- 2 batteries w/ charger
- contractor bag
- Model: 2494-22
Use coupon code "271099" for the best deal we could find by $20. Buy Now at Northern Tool
- cast iron construction
- 12" H x 6.5" in diameter
- splits kindling w/ less force than a standard axe
That's $50 off and the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by lifestylebyfocus via eBay.
- 12,000 BTU per hour
- runs on D cell batteries
- available temperature selection
- Model: BOSS-XB13
