Northern Tool · 1 hr ago
Mr. Heater 70,000 BTU Kerosene Radiant Heater
$205 $225
pickup

Apply coupon code "273770" to save $20, and make this $126 under what you'd pay direct from Mr. Heater. Buy Now at Northern Tool

  • Opt for store pickup, where available, to dodge the $31.49 shipping fee.
  • onboard thermostat
  • LED readout
  • covers up to 1,750-square feet
  • fuel level indicator
  • replaceable external fuel filter
  • Model: MH70KTFR
  • Code "273770"
  • Published 1 hr ago
